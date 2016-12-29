Lady Tigers drop non-league clash at Shelby

SHELBY — Galion Tigers girls basketball was back in action on Tuesday night when they traveled to Shelby to meet up with the Lady Whippets. Things started out promising for the Lady Tigers but they would drop the contest to Shelby by a final of 79-43.

Galion now falls to 1-9 on the year and remains 0-5 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division.

After the first quarter of play on Tuesday, the Lady Tigers found themselves all knotted up at 13 with Shelby. However, the Lady Whippets came out on fire in the second quarter to outscore Galion, 30-9 to take a 43-22 lead into the half. The Tigers would never recover, scoring just 21 points in the second half of play to Shelby’s 36 points.

Gabby Kaple would lead the Lady Tigers’ push against the Whippets. Kaple had 14 points for the game to go along with six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Jaime Ehrman contributed seven points in the loss, as well as four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Natalie Rodriguez also had seven points and added three rebounds and two assists in the loss.

As a team, Galion shot 11/29 from the interior, 4/10 from the perimeter and 9/14 from the free-throw line on the night. The Lady Tigers would go on to grab 20 rebounds, dish out 10 total assists, swipe five steals and record one block. Galion’s offense turned the ball over 29 times in the contest.

The Tigers will play host to the Highland Lady Scots on Tuesday Jan.3 in a non-league matchup.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

