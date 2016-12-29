Eagles roll over Plymouth, improve to 2-0

PLYMOUTH — The Colonel Crawford Eagles boys basketball team traveled to Plymouth on Tuesday to meet up with the Plymouth Vikings in non-league action. The Eagles continued their hot streak and rolled over the Vikings by 31 points, 87-46.

Crawford is now 6-2 overall on the season and remains at 4-1 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play.

The Eagles came out strong against the Vikings in Tuesday’s contest, taking the lead after the first quarter of play, 23-19. That would be the closest that Plymouth would get when Crawford scored an additional 19 points in the second to the Plymouth 10 to take a 42-29 lead into intermission. The Eagles remained poised and outscored the Vikings 24-9 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach at 66-38. Plymouth mustered just seven points in the final period while Colonel Crawford tacked on 21 more for the 87-46 win.

Colonel Crawford had six players score in double figures for the contest. Cameron McCreary lead the way, dropping in 26 points on 8/11 shooting, including 4/5 from three-point range and 6/6 from the charity stripe. McCreary also dished out a team hight eight assists, grabbed a rebound and notched three of the six Eagles’ steals. Jordan Fenner made his night at the free-throw line, going 11/13 and adding a bucket to rack up his 13 points. Heath Starkey finished the contest with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four blocks. Brody Martin also chipped in 12 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists for head coach David Sheldon’s Eagles. Harley Shaum and Gavin Feichtner both contributed 10 points in the win and Hayden Bute rounded out the scoring with four points.

On Friday Dec.30, the Eagles will host the Ridgedale Rockets in N-10 play. Ridgedale is currently 2-6 on the season and 0-4 in conference play. A big time matchup awaits Crawford on Tuesday Jan.3 when they welcome the Northmor Golden Knights in to their home gym.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle-15.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048