Northmor continues to roll, picks up win No.6

HOWARD — The East Knox Bulldogs welcomed the Northmor Golden Knights to their court on Thursday in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division play. The Bulldogs lost 46-26.

Northmor is now 6-1 overall on the year and a perfect 3-0 in MOAC Blue play. East Knox drops to 1-5 on the year and 0-3 in the conference.

At halftime, the Knights led 23-10 and they never looked back .

Kyle Kegley had 13 points, four rebounds and a block to lead Northmor. Demetrius Johnson had 11 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists for the contest.

As a team, the Golden Knights didn’t shoot all that well. Northmor was 15/43 (34%) on field goal attempts including 5/14 (35%) from the perimeter. Free throw struggles continued for head coach Zach Ruth’s squad as they shot just 11/22 (50%) against the Bulldogs. Collectively, Northmor grabbed a total of 37 rebounds, recorded nine assists, nine steals and five blocks, while committing just 13 turnovers.

Northmor takes their hot streak on the road on Dec. 30, at Worthington Christian.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

