Lady Eagles pick up win No.5

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles welcomed the Bucyrus Lady Redmen to their gym on Thursday Dec.22. The Northern-10 Athletic Conference and inner-county rivals battled it out with the Lady Eagles coming out on top by a score of 46-38.

Crawford improves to 5-3 overall on the season and 3-2 in the N-10. Bucyrus drops to 3-5 and 1-3.

The usual duo led the Lady Eagles against Bucyrus. Alexus Burkhart poured in 20 points on the night, hitting six-two pointers, a three pointer and went 5/8 from the free throw line. Ashley Gwirtz chipped in 16 points for Colonel Crawford on five-two pointers, a three and a perfect 3/3 from the charity stripe. Abbi Teglovic added five points, Abbie Bradshaw contributed three and Taylor Webster finished up the Eagles’ scoring with two points.

Colonel Crawford will be back on their home floor on Thursday Dec.29 where they will play host to another conference foe, the Ridgedale Lady Rockets (3-6, 0-4).

The Lady Eagles’ junior varsity was also victorious on the night, winning 49-31.

