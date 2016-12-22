Northmor wrestlers lock up with best in the state

OLIVESBURG — The Northmor Golden Knights wrestling team found themselves locked up in battle with two of the top-ranked teams in Ohio on Wednesday at Crestview High School. The Knights wrestled against the Mechanicsburg Indians, the No. 1 team in the state and the Oak Harbor Rockets, the No. 2 team in the state.

Northmor was victorious over the Rockets by a final tally of 39-29. Winners in this dual for the Golden Knights were: 106-Manny Heilman, 120-Jake Neer, 132-Aaron Kitts, 138-Conan Becker, 145-Conor Becker, 170-Kyle Price and 220-DJ Christo. It was an impressive showing by many of the now familiar names on the Northmor squad.

Mechanicsburg pulled out a slim victory over Northmor, winning by a final score of 36-30. The Knights snagged victories in seven weight classes against the Indians. Northmor’s winners were: 113-Gavin Ramos, 120-Neer, 138-Conan Becker, 152-Matthew Ross, 182-Mason Burger and 220-Christo.

The Golden Knights are now 8-2 to start their 2016-2017 campaign. That campaign will continue next Tuesday and Wednesday (27,28) when they travel to Medina to compete in the Medina invitational.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

