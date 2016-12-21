Lady Bulldogs lost to St. Peter’s

MANSFIELD — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs couldn’t get things going on Tuesday night against the St.Peter’s Lady Spartans. St. Pete’s ran away with the contest to the tune of 59-16.

The Lady Bulldogs are 0-8 overall and 0-4 in Mid-Buckeye Conference play.

The scoring for Crestline was done by four girls; Alandra Tesso (8), Lauryn Tadda (5), Brianna Briggs (2) and Lydia Tadda (1). Crestline hit just four shots on the evening, two-two pointers and two-three pointers. The team shot 6/8 from the free throw line. Conversely, the Lady Spartans had nine players score at least three points on the night.

St. Pete’s had the lead right out of the gate at 9-2 after the first quarter. The Lady Spartans would tack on 12 more in the second period to Crestline’s two and take a 21-4 lead into the intermission. Crestline would only score 12 more points for the game to the Lady Spartans’ 38 for their eighth straight loss to start the season.

Crestline grabbed 18 rebounds on the night while committing 28 turnovers.

On Thursday Dec.29 the Wynford Lady Royals will travel to Crestline to meet the Lady Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

