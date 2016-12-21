Colonel Crawford picks up third win in five days

ATTICA — The Colonel Crawford Eagles’ boys basketball team has been busy over the last week … and successful

On Friday, they traveled to Mohawk and picked up a win. On Saturday, they hosted the Wynford Royals and grabbed another win. On Tuesday night they were on the road again, at Seneca East. Crawford picked up another conference win by defeating the Tigers, 65-44.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference. Seneca East drops to 4-2 and 2-2.

The Eagles had four players score in double figures against the Tigers. Leading the way was Jordan Fenner and Harley Shaum with 15 points apiece. Fenner shot 5/7 from the field, including 3/4 from long range. He also tacked on four assists and two steals. Shaum was 7/10 from the field, adding six rebounds, five blocks, an assist and a steal.

Cameron McCreary stayed hot for Colonel Crawford, scoring 14 points. He dished out eight assists and had three rebounds. Heath Starkey scored a dozen, had eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

As a team, the Eagles shot 28/48 (58%) from the field, including 6/14 (43%) from three-point range. They put together a stat line of 29 total rebounds, a remarkable 19 assists, 10 blocks and eight steals. Free throw percentage sat at 50% (3/6) for the contest and Crawford turned the ball over 15 times.

The Bucyrus Redmen will be at Colonel Crawford High School on Friday Dec.23 to meet up with the Eagles in N-10 play. Bucyrus is currently 1-4 overall this year and 1-2 in conference play.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle-12.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048