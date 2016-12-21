Colonel Crawford swimmers pick up easy wins

BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford’s boys and girls swim teams swam their way to easy wins Monday against the Bucyrus Redmen. The girls team would also match up against some competitors from Ridgedale.

The final results for the girls were; Colonel Crawford 137, Bucyrus 14 and Ridgedale 9.

The only race the Eagles’ id not win was the 200-yard individual medley. Things began with the team of Madison Sharp, Drew Krassow, Jillianne Gregg and Pierce Krassow taking first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:01.87. Sharp would grab individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle (27.94) and the 100-yard freestyle (1:01.12) events. The other girls from that relay team would also grab individual victories. Pierce Krassow took first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:08.35. Gregg won the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in a time of 1:08.70. Drew Krassow took first place with a time of 1:14.92 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Lexie Hillman also won the 500-yard freestyle race, finishing in 6:37.83.

The other two relay events were also captured by the Eagles. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Speck, Chloe Carman, D. Krassow and Hailey Ratliff were victorious in a time of 1:58.61. The 400-yard freestyle relay group of Ratliff, Gregg, Sharp and P. Krassow won the event, finishing the race in 4:17.13.

The boys team for Crawford won 129-8.

Colonel Crawford won every meet. Alex Hershey, Jake Johnson, Nic Motter and Keton Pfeifer started things off for the Eagles with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay, winning in a time of 1:56.80. Motter was the winner in two individual events on the night, taking the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.08) and the 100-yard freestyle (58.05) victories. Hershey took first in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 26.08 and the 500-yard freestyle in 6:42.76. Jake Johnson was the victor in the 200-yard individual medley event, taking first place with a time of 2:14.68 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:03.89. Austin Stevens finished the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:18.97 to grab another victory for the Eagles.

Both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams were also winners for Colonel Crawford. Andrew Johnson, Marcus Fagan, Zach Leonhart and Nick Barnes won the 200-yard relay in a time of 2:01.73. The 400-yard relay squad of Ken Fernandez, J. Johnson, Pfeifer and Motter finished their event with a time of 4:02.76. Barnes picked up an individual win in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:14.97.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

