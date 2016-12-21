Area Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball: Northmor 55, Centerburg 44

GALION — Northmor beat Centerburg on Friday, 55-44, to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division, Centerburg suffered it’s first loss on the year and is now 4-1 and 1-1 in the MOAC Blue.

The game between the Golden Knights and the Trojans featured four players that made all-conference teams last season. The Knights were represented by Tyler Kegley (first team), Demetrius Johnson (second team) and Brock Pletcher (honorable mention). Centerburg was represented by 6’8” standout Ross Ryan (second team). All four provided big contributions for their respective teams.

Demetrius Johnson scored 19 points and grabbed five boards before fouling out of the game in the fourth quarter. Brock Pletcher had 13 points and six rebounds. Tyler Kegley chipped in 10 points and 11 boards. Rounding out the Golden Knights’ scoring was Alijah Keen with nine points and Zach Parrott with four.

Centerburg’s Ross Ryan had 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Boys Basketball: Crestline 47, Temple Christian 42

MANSFIELD — The Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball picked up its first win Friday, knocking off Temple Christian 47-42.

Ty Clark led the way for the Bulldogs, scoring 20 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out three assists

The Bulldogs found themselves leading at the end of each quarter Friday night, despite the 11 lead changes and eight ties that occurred throughout the game. After the first quarter of play, Crestline was up 10-8 and took a slim 27-26 lead into the half. The Crusaders couldn’t get it going in the second half either as the Bulldogs put up 10 points in both the third and fourth quarters to take the second half, 20-16 and eventually the game.

Boys Basketball: Lucas 49, Crestline 47

CRESTLINE —The Crestline Bulldogs boys lost to Lucas on Saturday, 49-47 in overtime to fall 1-5 overall this season and 0-3 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

The Bulldogs found themselves behind after the first half of play by a score of 25-18 but rally to send the game into OT at 40-40.

Kevin Winkler was the leading scorer for Crestline with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Ty Clark had nine points and five rebounds. Davon Triplett also had nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Boys Basketball: Colonel Crawford 51, Sycamore 43

SYCAMORE — On Friday,Colonel Crawford beat Mohawk, 51-43, to improve to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in -10 play.

Harley Shaum was the top scorer for Crawford with 14 points. Cameron McCreary tacked on 11 points.

The Eagles led 13-5 after one quarter, 21-17 at halftime and 36-25 after three quarters.. Mohawk added 18 points to their total in the fourth but it would not be enough as the Eagles came away with the victory.

Boys Basketball: Colonel Crawford 65, Wynford 44

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Craword beat Wynford on Saturday, 65-44, to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the league. Wynford falls to 2-2 and 2-1.

Colonel Crawford’s leading scorer was Brody Martin, with 21 points. Jordan Fenner, Harley Shaum and Gavin Feichtner all had 12-point games for the Eagles. Cameron McCreary had add eight and Heath Starkey14 rebounds and four blocks.

Wrestling: Northmor at Delaware Hayes Quad

DELAWARE — Northmor posted a 3-1 record Saturday at the Delaware Hayes Duals. The Knights ate 7-1 overall this season.

The Hilliard Davidson Wildcats were first up for Northmor. Northmor won 44-30. Winners in this dual for the Knights were: 106-Manny Heilman, 126-Jake Neer, 138-Conan Becker, 145-Conor Becker, 152-Matthew Ross, 182-Mason Burger, 195-Nathan Price and 220-DJ Christo.

Bishop Hartley was up next. Northmor won 57-15. Northmor winners were: 113-Gavin Ramos, 120-Austin Amens, 126-Neer, 138-Conan Becker, 145-Conor Becker, 152-Ross, 170-Kyle Price, 182-Burger, 195-N.Price, 220-DJ Christo and 285-Tyson Moore.

Northmont beat Northmor 42-27. Grabbing victories for the Golden Knights were: 106-Heilman, 138-Conan Becker, 145-Conor Becker, 152-Ross and 170-K.Price.

The Northmor squad beat Amanda-Clearcreek 44-30. Individuals winning in this matchup were: 106-Heilman, 120-Neer, 138-Conan Becker, 145-Conor Becker, 152-Ross, 160-Tony Martinez, 182-Burger and 195-N. Price.

Girls Basketball: Seneca East 61, Colonel Crawford 56

ATTICA — Seneca East beat Colonel Crawford on Saturday, 61-56, to fall to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the N-10

The Eagles would take a 24-20 lead into halftime but the Tigers would put up 19 points in the third to the Crawford 12 to take a 39-36 lead. At the end of regulation the score would be tied at 43 points apiece. A high scoring overtime ended in favor of the Tigers, 18-13.

Ashley Gwirtz was the leading scorer for Colonel Crawford with 20 points. Alexus Burkhart scored 16 points.

Girls Basketball: Ridgedale 68, Crestline 36

MORRAL — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs are 0-7 after dropping a 68-36 decision to Ridgedae.

Crestline found themselves down after the first quarter, 19-6 and they couldn’t seem to recover. Ridgedale put up an additional 25 points in the second period to Crestline’s nine to take a 44-15 lead into the half. The Rockets won the second half, 24-21 to add to the lead and earn their third victory on the season.

The Lady Bulldogs were haunted by turnovers again, committing 31 for the game.

Alandra Tesso lead the way for Crestline with 16 points. Sarah Toy added seven and Lauryn Tadda six

