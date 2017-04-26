Resident wants answers about mobile home ordinances

GALION — Galion resident Jerry Pangborn recently cleaned up a property his father had owned that included a dilapidated trailer that he replaced with an expensive mobile home but there may be an ordinance prohibiting any type of mobile home in that area.

“I purchased a $100,000 camper after cleaning up the lot which the city had wanted to happen for years,” said Panghorn during the Galion City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

Panghorn pointed out that whether or not the home is a mobile one or a house, there is still revenue coming into the city if someone is living there using water and electric.

Law director Thomas Palmer said he recently learned of the situation.

“I am still checking to see if there is an ordinance that allows this or not. I will be following up with Jerry as soon as I have an answer,” Palmer said.

Four ordinances were approved as emergencies during the short meeting which included the yearly contract to purchase road salt.

Council member Dr. Thomas Fellner made the motion to approve the ordinance as an emergency since there are timeframes to meet with the contract with the state.

Another ordinance includes the purchase of a new boom mower and tractor for the city’s service department through Shearer Equipment and The Dexter Company.

City Safety-Service Director Nikki Ward is authorized to start the bidding process for the Portland Way North project. It was mentioned by council president Carl Watt that a meeting was recently held regarding the flow of traffic during the project.

“Over 200 letters were sent out to residents in that area and only one showed up,” Watt said.

The fourth ordinance passed by council addresses financial assistance for the installation of an ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliant restroom facility at Heise Park.

An adjustment in the liquor licenses for the Eighteen-O-Three Taproom and Moran Foods LLC includes a change in the ownership of the Taproom to Chris Stone as the sole owner of the business.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on May 9 at the Galion Municipal Building.

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]

Reach Gasuras on Twitter: @kimberlygasuras

Reach Gasuras on Twitter: @kimberlygasuras