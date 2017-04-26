Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 26

Galion Police

April 25

12:23 a.m.-A parking citation was issued in the 600 block of South Market Street.

2:30 a.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated in the Eighth Avenue and Trachsel Place area and one person was arrested.

5:48 a.m.- A report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Grant Street was investigated.

11:28 a.m.-A report of a missing person was turned over to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

4:36 p.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of Harding Way East.

8 p.m.-A report of juveniles swimming in Powers Reservoir was investigated.

10:05 p.m.-A report of unruly people at Galion Community Hospital was investigated.

10:16 p.m.-A South Boston Street resident reported receiving threats from someone they know.

Bucyrus Police

April 25

7:40 a.m.- Officers investigated a report of loud music in the 1200 block of South Sandusky Avenue.

8:01 a.m.- Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of West Mansfield Street.

9:01 a.m.- One income tax summons was served in the 400 block of South Sandusky Avenue.

9:28 a.m.- A South Sandusky Avenue resident was warned against loud music.

10:02 a.m.- A 15-year-old Bucyrus girl was arrested in the 600 block of Woodlawn Avenue on a Juvenile Court warrant.

10:56 a.m.- A report of a solicitor going door to door without a city permit was investigated in the 300 block of East Rensselaer Street.

11:26 a.m.- Officers checked on a dog that was locked in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The dog was fine.

11:45 a.m.- Officers took a private property accident report in the 500 block of South Sandusky Avenue.

12:45 p.m.- A resident came to the station to report being threatened by text messages. Officers are investigating.

2:29 p.m.- A report of a possible sex abuse case was received and remains under investigation.

3:18 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a neighborhood dispute in the 200 block of West Mansfield Street.

3:26 p.m.- Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance personnel in the 1600 block of Marion Road.

4:33 p.m.- Officers are investigating a report of that a 16-year-old Bucyrus girl was shot in the foot by a 17-year-old Bucyrus boy accidentally. The boy was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, assault causing injury, falsification and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

7:55 p.m.- A report of a person with an open container of alcohol was investigated in the area of Sandusky Avenue and Center Street.

8:07 p.m.- Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 500 block of South Highland Avenue.

8:27 p.m.- A disturbance was investigated in the 800 block of East Irving Street.

10:56 p.m.- Officers attempted to assist Marion County with a welfare check. The person was not located.

11:35 p.m.- A resident in the 800 block of Elm Street reported a window broken at the residence.

April 26

1:05 a.m.- Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 1000 block of Elm Street.

1:09 a.m.- A report of a suspicious vehicle at Arby’s was investigated.

2:01 a.m.- Benjamin Fogle, 33, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct by intoxication and a Crawford County warrant. He was issued a minor misdemeanor citation and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

2:03 a.m.- Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at Aumiller Park.

2:26 a.m.- Dustin Bond, 29, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. He was issued a date to appear in court and released.

4:46 a.m.- Officers checked Plymouth Street after receiving multiple calls about a telephone pole laying in the roadway. Someone had already moved it off the road before officers arrived.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_k13136421-18.jpg