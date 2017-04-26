Mathews Chevrolet-Buick gets a big makeover

Bucyrus dealership looking to the future and creating jobs

BUCYRUS — Thurman Mathews opened his first car dealership 65 years ago and is still going strong. The owner of Mathews Chevrolet-Buick in Bucyrus recently renovated the entire property at 1885 Marion Road.

“We have nine other dealerships in Ohio and they are all state-of-the-art facilities so we wanted to bring this one up-to-date and invest in the Crawford County Community because we plan on being here for a long time to come,” said Morgan Salisbury, Business Development Manager for the dealership.

Thurman purchased the former Haydocy dealership in January 2015, and general manager Dave Gibson has been on board from the beginning.

“Our renovation project was done for the greater good of Bucyrus and Crawford County. We have created nearly 10 jobs so far and plan to add more in the future,” said Gibson.

The renovations to the dealership include a service area in which vehicles can now pull directly into the garage, a state-of-the-art showroom, newly paved parking lot, new HVAC system, new office space and more.

“We pretty much renovated the entire property,” said Salisbury.

Gibson said it was important to keep as much of the renovation work local.

“We hired J and F Construction to do the bulk of the project. Kiess Electric was involved and the paving of the parking lot is being completed by Bucyrus Road Materials,” said Gibson.

Kathleen and Richard Redd had been coming to the dealership for many years for the vehicle purchases and service.

“We are happy with the service we receive from Mathews. The people are so nice and welcoming,” said Kathleen.

Richard Redd said he is happy about the new service area.

“You don’t have to get out of your car in the rain or snow when you bring it in to be serviced because now you can pull right in,” Richard Redd said.

The couple recently purchased a Chevrolet Equinox from the dealership.

“We love it,” said Kathleen Redd.

Gibson said the dealership has over 200 new and used vehicles in stock, an increase from the 50 to 60 it used to stock.

“We were the number one volume dealer in 2015 and came close in 2016 but the renovation project held us back a little. We are on track for this year,” said Gibson of the renovation project that began in August of 2016 and was nearly complete in February.

Salisbury said the dealership now has Corvettes available for sale.

“We recently received our certification to be able to offer Corvettes and we are very excited about it,” said Salisbury.

Even though the dealership did not close throughout the renovation project, a grand re-opening celebration of the completion of the project will be held at the end of May, according to Gibson.

Salisbury said she regularly updates the dealership’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mathewschevy.bucyrus and details of the celebration will be posted there.

For more information, call the dealership at 419-562-5806, visit their website at http://www.mathewschevy.com.

