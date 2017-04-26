Posted on by

Autism Awareness Month


BUCYRUS — Tina Cass of Galion and her crew at Hy-Miler in Bucyrus reached out to the local community on Friday to raise awareness about Autism since April is Autism Awareness Month. Children with autism got to stop by and pick out a Beanie Baby and there was plenty of popcorn, tickets to the circus and even a chance to win Cleveland Indians tickets for everyone. Pictured is: (front) Kain Hook; second row: Kyle Alspach, Kitty Hook and Jamison O’Neil. Third row: Aimee Bloomfield, Stephanee Borer and Allison Tucker.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Autism-awareness.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:53 pm
Updated: 4:54 pm. |    

Sheriff warns of phone scam targeting Crawford County residents

Sheriff warns of phone scam targeting Crawford County residents
4:35 pm
Updated: 4:37 pm. |    

Learn how to get ready for kindergarten at Galion Primary School program

Learn how to get ready for kindergarten at Galion Primary School program
4:07 pm
Updated: 4:07 pm. |    

Lots of helping Galion hands on Global Youth Service Day

Lots of helping Galion hands on Global Youth Service Day
comments powered by Disqus