BUCYRUS — Tina Cass of Galion and her crew at Hy-Miler in Bucyrus reached out to the local community on Friday to raise awareness about Autism since April is Autism Awareness Month. Children with autism got to stop by and pick out a Beanie Baby and there was plenty of popcorn, tickets to the circus and even a chance to win Cleveland Indians tickets for everyone. Pictured is: (front) Kain Hook; second row: Kyle Alspach, Kitty Hook and Jamison O’Neil. Third row: Aimee Bloomfield, Stephanee Borer and Allison Tucker.

