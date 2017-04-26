Posted on by

Sheriff warns residents about scam


BUCYRUS —Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent is warning residents about a scam.

In a press release on Tuesday, Kent said that his office received a fraud report from a county resident in regards to a caller who stated he was from a financial institution. The caller never provided a company or bank name but did state that the male of the household took out a loan for $522 dollars a few years ago. The resident was told that they could pay the loan off now, to avoid a court action being filed against them. The unknown caller told the resident that they were trying to save them money by not filing a court action, in which they would also have to pay court fees, totaling over $3000. The caller ID showed the phone number 866-211-1431. The company provided extension # 339.

Residents are reminded to never give out personal information over the phone and never provide credit card information or wire money to any unverified source.

