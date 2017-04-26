2016 Food Safety Award Winners Announced by Crawford Public Health

BUCYRUS —For the fourth year in a row, Galion’s Kentucky Fried Chicken along with the Little Athens Greek Restaurant in Bucyrus, Buckeye Central Schools, and Walmart have made the Superior Award Winners list by Crawford County Public Health (CCPH).

The agency initiated an annual Food Safety Award Program in 2013 to recognize local food establishments that exhibit exceptional efforts to make, serve, and sell safe food to the public. In the state of Ohio, the food licensing year runs from March 1 through February.

To qualify for receiving a Food Safety Award from the CCPH Board of Health, all criteria listed below must be met.

1. The food facility must hold a valid Class III or Class IV license from Crawford County Public Health.

2. The food facility has been open for at least one licensing year with the same license holder.

3. The food facility has not been involved in a confirmed foodborne illness within the past two licensing years.

4. The food facility has not been requested to appear for an administrative hearing within the past two licensing years.

5. There were zero (0) critical food safety violations noted on any inspections during the reviewed licensing year.

6. Based on combined results from all of the standard inspections conducted during the previous license year, there were no more than three (3) non-critical food safety violations.

7. The facility must be observed prepping, cooking, or serving food during at least one of the unannounced standard inspections.

8. Facilities utilizing a non-public water supply (i.e., a well) must not have any unsafe drinking water sample results during the reviewed licensing year.

For those facilities that have zero (0) critical and zero (0) non-critical violations during the full licensing period a SUPERIOR award certificate will be issued. For those facilities with zero (0) critical violations and 3 or fewer non-critical violations during the full licensing period, an EXCELLENT award certificate will be issued.

Upon completing the 2016 licensing year, the CCPH Board of Health was proud to announce at their April 19th Board meeting that the following 35 facilities (out of 116 eligible) are recognized as Food Safety Award Winners:

SUPERIOR AWARD WINNERS EXCELLENT AWARD WINNERS

Altercare Arby’s

Aumiller Park Bob Evans

Buckeye Central School Bucyrus Hospital

Bucyrus Elementary Crestline Nursing Home

Bucyrus Little League Stands 1 & 2 Crestline Pool

Carolyn’s Kitchen Domino’s Pizza

Chatfield Grocery Freezer Fresh

Council on Aging Inn at Orchard Park

Crestline Child Care Katering Kountry Style

Crestline Jr. Baseball Maplecrest

Daily Scoop Morning Glory Bakery

Dairy Crest Pelican Coffee House

Frank’s Treat Time St. Joseph Convocation Center

Hannah-William Crawford School Trillium Event Center

KFC (Galion) Wagon Wheel Campground

Little Athens

The Oak’s Café

Walmart

Wynford Elementary

Steve Jozwiak, Director of Environmental Health at CCPH, oversees the licensing and inspection program for all food facilities licensed with CCPH. Steve stated to the Board of Health, “The 2016 licensing year saw the highest number of food safety award winners we have awarded since the program began in 2013. During the inaugural 2013 year, we had 10 award winners. 2014 had 17 winners. 2015 also had 17 winners and now for the 2016 licensing year, we are up to 35 award winners. This demonstrates our local facilities are committed to protecting the community’s health.”

For more information on food safety, contact Crawford County Public Health at (419)562-5871.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Wanda.jpg