23-year-old Galion man faces multiple sex-related charges

BUCYRUS — During arraignments on Monday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court, a Galion man pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of sex-related charges.

Nicholas T. Buell, 23, 342 Grant St., is facing 11 counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies, one count of importuning, a fourth-degree felony, and four counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, all fifth-degree felonies.

The evidence against Buell includes images of young children engaged in sexual activity with adults. If he is convicted, Buell could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Judge Sean Leuthold set Buell’s bond at $500,000 and he is being held at the Crawford County Justice Center.

Others arraigned on Monday include:

Shawna D. Kirgis, 42, felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of having a weapon while intoxicated and domestic violence, bond set at $100,000.

Shawn R. Cary, 35, Bucyrus, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug abuse instruments, bond set at $50,000.

Joshua A. Protzman, 24, Bucyrus, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, bond set at $50,000.

Richard L. Castle, 47, Mansfield, harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, bond set at $25,000.

Steven P. McMillian, 46, Bucyrus, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and illegal cultivation of marijuana, bond set at $15,000.

Paul E. Holmes, 32, Bucyrus, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one misdemeanor charge of endangering children, bond set at $15,000.

Nicholas Buell http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_buell_Nicholas.jpgNicholas Buell