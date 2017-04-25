Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 25

Galion Police

April 24

10:09 a.m.-A resident reported a debit card stolen and being used by someone.

10:43 a.m.-A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 400 block of Second Avenue.

11:40 a.m.-A bicycle found at the K and B Laundromat was turned over to police.

12:42 p.m.-A report of child neglect in the 400 block of North Columbus Street was turned over to Children Services.

1:28 p.m.-A wallet that was found by a local resident was turned over to police

2:22 p.m.-A license plate that was found in the 100 block of Harding Way East near the railroad tracks was turned over to police.

3:02 p.m.-A report of a shoplifting at the Dollar Tree was investigated.

3:41 p.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

5:56 p.m.-A North Jefferson Street resident reported being harassed by someone he knows.

6:27 p.m.-A report of the theft of tools in the 100 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

10:22 p.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of North Market Street.

Bucyrus Police

April 24

11:34 a.m.- Officers investigated a report of a scam phone call in the 200 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

12:20 p.m.- Officers checked the welfare of a woman in the 1000 block of Hopley Avenue.

2:17 p.m.- Officers assisted the zoning office with a residential check.

3:27 p.m.- A business in the 200 block of South Sandusky Avenue reported receiving a scam phone call.

3:59 p.m.- Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 1400 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

4:10 p.m.- Officers checked on a report of people loitering in the area of Mansfield and Stetzer Road and the people had left the area.

4:33 p.m.- Officers delivered a message for the Marion County Sheriff Office to a resident in the 800 block of Cherry Lane.

5:08 p.m.- A report of an erratic driver coming into town on South Sandusky Avenue was investigated.

5:38 p.m.- A disturbance in the 700 block of Sherman Street was a minor verbal dispute and one of the parties had left.

6:07 p.m.- A report of a young child outside by herself was investigated. She was actually with an older sibling.

6:12 p.m.- A report of an erratic driver on West Mansfield Street was investigated.

6:31 p.m.- A report of go-carts and dirt bikes in the roadway in the area of Earl and Plymouth Street was investigated.

7:26 p.m.- Officers checked a location in the 900 block of High Street for a stolen bicycle. It was not the correct bike.

8:10 p.m.- A report of two suspicious people in the 200 block of Nauman Avenue was investigated but the people had moved on.

8:45 p.m.- A report of a motorcycle with no lights on E. Mansfield Street was investigated. The only motorcycles seen by officers in the area had lights on.

8:48 p.m.- A message was delivered to a resident in the 600 block of West Mansfield Street for the Marion County Sheriff Office.

8:56 p.m.- A warning for loud music was issued in the 1100 block of Hopley Avenue.

April 25

1:18 a.m.- A female was cited for driving under suspension in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave. and Nicholas Paynter, 24, was arrested on a warrant out of Crawford County. He was issued a date to appear in court and released.

