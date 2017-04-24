Free coyote seminar at Gorman Nature Center

MANSFIELD — Whether reviled or revered, coyotes are very clever and adaptive animals. Learn more about the lives of coyotes during a free informational seminar provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Monday, May 8 in Mansfield. The seminar is at Gorman Nature Center at 2295 Lexington Ave., from 7-8:30 p.m. Registration is required. Callt 419-424-5000 to register or for information.

Topics to be covered by ODNR Division of Wildlife officials include coyote biology, ecology, population trends and current status, dispelling myths about coyotes, and what to do if you encounter a coyote. Preventing, reducing, and eliminating conflicts with urban wildlife, including coyotes, will also be addressed.

For more information on coyotes and other native wildlife, visit wildohio.gov.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_coyote1.jpg