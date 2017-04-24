Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 24

Galion Police

April 21

4:26 a.m.-A report of an aggressive dog in the 100 block of North Pierce Street was investigated. Officers were unable to locate the dog.

8:56 a.m.-A report of a man trying to open car doors in the Public Square area was investigated.

10:58 a.m.-A report of a drunk driver in the 700 block of Harding Way West was investigated.

12:54 p.m.-A neighborhood dispute over the property lines was investigated in the 1200 block of Harding Way East.

2:47 p.m.-A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 700 block of South Street.

3:11 p.m.-A report of a young girl on a four-wheeler in the Homer and John Street area was investigated.

7:08 p.m.-Justin C. Blevins was issued a citation for speeding in the 300 block of Gelsanliter Road.

8:52 p.m.-A report of a missing or runaway juvenile in the 200 block of South Boston Street was investigated.

9:40 p.m.-Dawn M. Schultz, 34, Galion, was arrested at her residence for telecommunications harassment.

April 22

12:16 a.m.-A report of loud music coming from a vehicle in the High Street area was investigated and the driver was given a warning to keep the volume down.

2:59 a.m.-Heather M. Gerster was issued a citation for driving under suspension in the South Street and Dawsett Avenue area.

12:34 9.m.-Christin Mullins was issued a citation for speeding in the Market Street and Crawford-Morrow County Line Road area.

3:19 p.m.-A report of an unruly juvenile in the 700 block of West Church Street was investigated.

April 23

12:39 a.m.-Employees at Taco Bell, 719 Harding Way West, reported that a truck hit a fence on the property then left the scene. Employees at Geyer’s then reported that two males entered the store and were driving a green truck with front end damage. Skyler P. Axline was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident.

4:39 a.m.-A domestic dispute in the 300 block of South Boston Street was investigated.

10:55 a.m.-A welfare check was conducted on a Harding Way West resident at the request of the US Army.

2:25 p.m.-A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 200 block of North Market Street.

4:3 p.m.-Andrew D. Wooten was issued a citation for peeling tires in the West Church Street area.

8:24 p.m.-A domestic dispute in the 400 block of Grove Avenue was investigated.

9:34 p.m.-Steven K. Hildebrand, 26, Galion, was arrested in the North Boston Street area.

Bucyrus Police

April 21

1:11 p.m.- Joshua A Protzman, 24, was arrested on a warrant out of Crawford County. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.

1:15 p.m.- A report of a suspicious person in the area of Aumiller Park was investigated.

1:23 p.m.- A subject came to the station to speak with an officer regarding a civil issue.

1:35 p.m.- A property owner reported trash being dumped in a dumpster on his property. Officers are investigating.

1:38 p.m.- A domestic problem in the 500 block of South Sandusky Avenue was investigated.

2:22 p.m.- Officers made a welfare check in the 1000 block of Beal Avenue.

3:13 p.m.- Officers took a report of a vehicle that was broken into in the 200 block of South Walnut Street.

4:19 p.m.- A report of a cap off of a manhole in the 900 block of South Sandusky Avenue was investigated.

5:46 p.m.- A report of a person driving with a child on her lap in the 100 block of East Charles Street was investigated.

7:55 p.m.- A report of an unwanted male at a residence at Waterford Glen was investigated.

8:32 p.m.- Officers investigated a dog bite complaint at Bucyrus Community Hospital.

8:45 p.m.- A disturbance in the 200 block of West Mary Street was investigated.

9:14 p.m.- Officers spoke to a male on station with a domestic issue.

9:52 p.m.- A report of loud music in the 1000 block of East Warren Street was investigated.

11:01 p.m.- A report of a possible fight in the area of Hopley and Faustina Avenues was only a verbal dispute and they went their separate ways.

11:49 p.m.- A resident in the 200 block of Franklin Court reported hearing scratching at a window on his home. Officers checked around the residence and found everything to be all right.

April 22

12:30 a.m.- Officers assisted a State Trooper on a traffic stop on Ohio 4.

1:44 a.m.- Officers conducted a stand-by at Cashland.

2:18 a.m.- Officers assisted a State Trooper at Ohio 98.

5:45 a.m.- A theft complaint in the 400 block of Milo Street is under investigation.

8:35 a.m.- Officers picked up a vial of Ibuprofen out of the street in the 300 block of Plymouth Street.

10:03 a.m.- A report of a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of East Mansfield Street was investigated.

10:29 a.m.- Officers attempted to contact a man in the 600 block of Wilbur Street for Marion County.

12:31 p.m.- Officers investigated a hit-skip crash of a parked car in the 700 block of Beverly Drive.

12:41 p.m.- Officers picked up a BB gun from a yard in the 400 block of Plymouth Street.

2:12 p.m.- Officers answered a report of a disturbance in the 1300 block of Home Circle Drive and it was a civil issue.

2:22 p.m.- A report of a possible intoxicated driver in the 1200 block of East Mansfield Street was investigated.

3:22 p.m.- A resident in the 300 block of East Charles Street reported damage to a fence around the property.

3:33 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 400 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

3:54 p.m.- A resident in the 300 block of Dudley Street reported a window broken in her garage.

4:03 p.m.- A report of two intoxicated people in the area of Lutz Drive was checked and they were escorted from the area.

4:08 p.m.- A private property collision was investigated at Walmart.

4:43 p.m.- Joshua Smith, 27, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. He was issued a date to appear in court and released.

6:58 p.m.- A Bucyrus resident came to the police department to report her vehicle being hit while parked at Walmart yesterday.

7:44 p.m.- A report of dirt bikes on the roadway in the area of Earl and Plymouth Streets was investigated.

7:56 p.m.- A Bucyrus resident reported receiving harassing phone calls and text messages from someone she knows.

8:48 p.m.- A report of kids throwing rocks into the roadway on East Rensselaer Street was investigated.

9:40 p.m.- A suspicious vehicle at Bucyrus Railcar Repair was investigated and turned out to be an employee.

10:12 p.m.- Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at Aumiller Park.

10:40 p.m.- During a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Sandusky Avenue, Nicholas Biederman, 30, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant and possession of drugs. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

11:47 p.m.- A report of four people pushing a vehicle in the 1700 block of Hopley Avenue was a disabled vehicle.

April 23

12:00 a.m.- Officers on patrol checked on a vehicle parked at Aumiller Park and the people were Pokemon players.

12:05 a.m.- A report of a group of loud group of people in the East Street area was investigated.

4:52 a.m.- A report of a person trespassing in the 100 block of West Mansfield Street was investigated.

8:35 a.m.- Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance with a resident that had fallen in the 500 block of South Sandusky Avenue.

10:10 a.m.- A report of a domestic dispute was investigated in the 800 block of Elm Street. No assaults or threats were reported and the male half left the area.

10:26 a.m.- A report of vandalism to a window in the 800 block of South Spring Street was investigated.

12:56 p.m.- A Bucyrus woman reported money stolen out of her change purse while in the 1800 block of East Mansfield Street.

2:37 p.m.- A resident in the Bucyrus Plaza reported two lawn chairs stolen from her porch overnight.

3:20 p.m.-A 14-year-old female was arrested on charges of domestic violence after reportedly assaulting her father. She was taken to the Marion Juvenile Detention Center to be held for court.

4:05 p.m.- Drug paraphernalia found behind Duke & Duchess was turned over to an officer for disposal.

5:19 p.m.- A private property minor crash was investigated at Kroger.

5:51 p.m.- Officers assisted Crawford County deputies answering a disturbance at the Trillium Event Center and the parties involved separated.

8:42 p.m.- Officers responded to a menacing complaint between two men in the 500 block of Rogers Street. Amber Clinard, 32, was arrested on two Crawford County warrants. She was issued a date to appear in court and released.

11:31 p.m.- Officers checked on a male reportedly passed out in a vehicle in the 400 block of North Sandusky Avenue. Zackery Newmeyer, 23, was arrested for drug paraphernalia, abusing harmful intoxicants, resisting arrest, OVI/ physical control of a motor vehicle and possession of drugs. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for a court appearance.

11:44 p.m.- Officers mediated a domestic issue in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.

April 24

12:57 a.m.- A report of a male trespassing in the 200 block of Blicke Street was checked and the male was gone from the area. It was the same man from the incident earlier in the evening on North Walnut Street.

1:01 a.m.- Officers assisted EMS in the 1200 block of Willard Street with a male who had a non-fatal overdose.

