GALION — The Galion Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale to support Galion Public Library is May 11, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; May 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Community Room at the library at 123 N. Market St. The members-only sale is Wednesday, May 10, from 6-8 p.m. Memberships will be available at this time.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_friends-logo.jpg