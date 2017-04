GALION — Harding Way East, from Liberty Street to Columbus Street, will be closed Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 11 p.m.

The road will be closed through the night for a waterline replacement and is expected to reopen Thursday, April 27, at approximately 7 a.m.

Please do not park on this section of the street during this time.

Road closed warning sign http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_road-closed-sign.jpgRoad closed warning sign