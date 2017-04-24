PTO efforts enhance student learning opportunities

GALION — The financial challenges school districts face is well documented. Now, more than ever, schools rely on assistance provided by support organizations whose mission is to enhance the educational experience of students.

One organization that has been providing this type of assistance for the Galion Primary and Intermediate Schools is the Galion Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO).

The Elementary PTO provides funding for classroom programs, as well as initiatives that benefit the larger student body population. Examples of programs the PTO supports include Field Day recreational activities, Santa Shop and the Father-Daughter Dance.

“The Elementary PTO provides a wide variety of opportunities for parents and our community to become involved in our schools,” said Intermediate School teacher and PTO treasurer Bryan Summer. “The PTO helps to build relationships among parents, staff, and students to develop educational and recreational activities to provide an excellent educational experience for all our students in grades preschool through fifth grade.”

In addition to the annual fall and spring fundraiser, the group also leads the collection and redemption of Box Tops for Education. New for the 2016-2017 school year, the Elementary PTO has partnered with H&K Watkins in Galion for a Bath “Bomb” fundraiser for Field Day.

These initiatives are designed to help raise funds to help enhance and extend learning opportunities for Galion Elementary students.

“Our PTO is always assessing ways to increase fundraising to provide the very best in educational programs and activities,” said Summer. “We are looking at ways to apply for grant funds, and would like to get more Galion citizens and businesses involved in our educational programs and activities.”

The PTO recently elected new leadership, and these individuals all serve on a volunteer basis. Those individuals leading the PTO include: Teresa Troiano (president), Britney McElhatten (vice-president), Crystal Ebner (secretary), Bryan Summer (treasurer) and Melissa Miller (volunteer coordinator).

“The Elementary PTO is vital in helping our teachers and students experience success in the classroom,” said Primary School Principal Cindy Voss. “The programs and initiatives supported by this outstanding organization are invaluable in enhancing the student educational experience in the Galion Primary and Intermediate Schools.”

The Galion Elementary PTO is always looking for new members to join the organization and help continue its support of the Primary and Intermediate Schools. If you, or someone you know, would be interested in joining, please email [email protected]

