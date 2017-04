CRESTLINE — Crestline Public Library will present a program on Personal Safety on May 1, at 6:30 pm. at the library. Lt. Lynn Sterling of the Galion Police Department will discuss personal safety issues when shopping, when at home and Internet safety. Sign up is not require for the program.

