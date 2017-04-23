Galion and Bucyrus Police

Galion Police

April 18

2:16 a.m.-A South Market Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls from someone they know.

10:25 a.m.-A report of a man attempting to steal gas from a vehicle in the 700 block of South Boston Street was investigated.

10:25 a.m.-A neighborhood dispute was mediated in the 300 block of North Market Street.

12:08 p.m.-Officers assisted Crestline EMS personnel in the 100 block of East Atwood Street.

7:10 p.m.-A clutch purse was found in the 200 block of South Union Street and turned over to police.

7:47 p.m.-A report of a juvenile boy driving a Go-Kart through yards in the 300 block of West Railroad Street was investigated. The juvenile was released to his parents.

7:52 p.m.-A debit card found in the Geyer’s parking lot was turned over to police.

9:09 p.m.-A citation was issued to David B. Appis II for driving under suspension in the South Street and Dawsett Avenue area. He was also cited for possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and for driving without a license plate light.

10:08 p.m.-A disturbance in the East Park area was investigated.

10:33 p.m.-A report of a disturbance caused by a woman screaming in the 300 block of South Washington Street area was investigated. The woman was not located.

11:51 p.m.-A suspicious person in the area of the Westside Car Wash was issued a warning for operating a vehicle under the influence on a bicycle.

April 19

10:30 a.m.-A hit-skip accident at Galion High School was investigated.

12:03 p.m.-A person reported losing their wallet containing a bank card and identification in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.

12:08 p.m.-Steven Conner was arrested on a Morrow County warrant in the 400 block of Hensley Avenue.

1:50 p.m.-A resident reported that a house they have for sale online was listed by an unknown person on another site as a rental.

1:53 p.m.-A report of possible child abuse was turned over to the Willard Police Department.

3:39 p.m.-A Sprint flip-phone was found near the railroad tracks on East Atwood Street and turned over to police.

4:24 p.m.-A disturbance in the 300 block of Grove Avenue was investigated.

5:48 p.m.-Officers investigated an accident in the 900 block of Bucyrus Road along with EMS personnel.

9:45 p.m.-Sharon K. Evans was issued citations for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North Liberty Street.

April 20

9:01 a.m.-A wallet found in the 1400 block of Sara Avenue was turned over to police.

12:09 p.m.-A neighborhood dispute in the 500 block of Second Avenue was investigated.

4:46 p.m.-Laurie J. Howell was issued a citation for speeding in the South Market Street and County Line Road area.

5:02 p.m.-A debit card near the archery range on County Line Road was turned over to police.

7:11 p.m.-A report of a possible fight at the gazebo on Market Street was investigated and several juveniles were warned about disorderly conduct charges.

Bucyrus Police

April 18

8:23 a.m.- Todd A Nicholas, 26, was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of West Liberty Street regarding a domestic issue. Nicholas was charged with trespassing and menacing. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.

12:06 p.m.- A report of a child on a roof in the 400 block of East Mansfield Street was investigated. The child had gone out to get a cat.

1:08 p.m.- A private property collision report was taken in the 400 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

1:40 p.m.- Officers took a theft complaint from a Wedgewood Court residence.

1:56 p.m.- A resident spoke with officers at the station regarding a possible scam.

3:28 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 400 block of West Warren Street.

3:40 p.m.- Jordan Partlow, 29, was arrested in the 100 block of North Spring Street on a Seneca County warrant. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center for relay to Seneca County.

3:55 p.m.- Michael Sturtz, 29, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

4:22 p.m.- A resident in the 200 block of Plymouth Street reported damage to his lawn mower due to electric company equipment being left in his yard.

6:24 p.m.- Officers assisted Wyandot County by locating a cell phone stolen from their county.

8:18 p.m.- Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 100 block of South East Street with a man that had fallen.

11:44 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of Woodlawn Avenue and provided assistance to a pedestrian.

April 19

10:10 a.m.- An Irving Street resident reported a basketball hoop stolen from her yard.

10:23 a.m.- A North Highland Avenue resident reported her front license plate stolen overnight.

10:47 a.m.- Officers made a welfare check on a person walking on Marion Road.

12:47 p.m.- Officers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Ohio 19.

1:36 p.m.- The Bucyrus Utility Department reported the theft of two water meters in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.

5:15 p.m.- Officers responded to a reported minor non-injury two-vehicle crash on Hopley Avenue.

5:32 p.m.- Officers checked on a suspicious male in the area of US 30 and Ohio 4 north of town.

9:33 p.m.- An employee in the 1800 block of East Mansfield Street requested an officer walk through the business due to some unruly patrons in the store.

April 20

8:36 a.m.- Officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Lane and Rensselaer Streets.

8:37 a.m.- A hit-skip accident report was taken in the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

10:15 a.m.- A theft report was taken in the 1800 block of East Mansfield Street.

12:09 p.m.- An Ethel Street resident reported the theft of money. She later located the missing cash.

3:58 p.m.- Officers assisted an elderly female in the 100 block of Williams Street.

6:21 p.m.- Officers made a welfare check in the area of East Pointe Shopping Center.

6:46 p.m.- A report of young children unattended in the 400 block of West Warren Street was investigated.

7:20 p.m.- A report of a young child unattended in the 400 block of West Warren Street was investigated.

7:45 p.m.- A resident in the 500 block of South Walnut Street reported a ring stolen. He later got the ring back and did not wish to press charges.

8:09 p.m.- A report of a low hanging telephone wire in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Jones Street was investigated. Century Link was advised of the wire.

8:34 p.m.- Officers located a missing juvenile female out of Lima. She was released to her father.

8:54 p.m.- A report of possible drug activity was investigated.

9:21 p.m.- Matthew Clinard, 30, was arrested on four warrants out of Crawford County. He was issued a date to appear in court and released.

10:52 p.m.- Officers disposed of a syringe located in the drive at Walmart.

April 21

12:03 a.m.- A report of a domestic issue in the 900 block of Maple Street was investigated

12:30 a.m.- A report of people yelling in the 500 block of Rogers Street was investigated.

12:33 a.m.- A report of a suspicious person on a bicycle in the Hopley Avenue area was investigated.

