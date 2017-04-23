Posted on by

Big timber arrives for big electric line upgrade


Galon Inquirer | Submitted photo Bob Yates, of System Transport, Inc., unloads wood poles supplied by McFarland Cascade of Mansfield, Ohio this week. The poles are a part uf a project byFirst Energy and J. W. Didado to rebuild and upgrade the 69KV transmission line between Galion and Crestline.


