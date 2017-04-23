Bucyrus Elementary spring concert April 27

BUCYRUS – Bucyrus Elementary School will have its second spring music program April 27. The third-grade program will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the fifth-grade program at 7:15 p.m.

All programs will be held in the elementary school auditorium.

This year’s musical selections includes:

Third Grade General Music Classes – “The Music of America” … This Land Is Your Land, Hello, My Baby, Sing, Sing, Sing, Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay, Country Roads, YMCA, Rockin’ Robin, Shenandoah, Old Texas and Grand Old Flag. There will be a special performance by third grade students playing harmonica with Mr. Hal Walker

Fifth Grade Choir — Hisakata- by Victor C. Johnson; Fight Song- arranged by Roger Emerson; This is A Celebration- by Jerry Estes; Better When I’m Dancin’- arranged by Roger Emerson.

Fifth Grade Band — Ancient Hunters.

Fifth Grade Hand Chime Choir — Danny Boy.

Fifth Grade Bucket Drums — Blue Muffin Tuesday.

Programs are under the direction of music specialists Sarah Martin and Kaitlyn Fourman, and band directors Greg Shifley and Mark Fiske.

“Each year, every grade level here at BES puts on a program that is open to their families and the community,” said Martin. “The students get so excited to put on these programs for the people they know. They love to perform. As a music teacher, it is a great way for me to instill a life-long love of music and learning, which I hope they continue to pursue.”

The concerts are free and open to the public.