Galion track teams win at county meet; Eagles finish second

BUCYRUS — Galion’s track teams show their dominance at Friday’s Crawford County Track and Field Meet at Wynfod High School. The Tigers won the boys and girls titles, with Colonel Crawford second in both meets.

Squads from Galion, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Bucyrus, Wynford and Buckeye Central met to determine bragging rights while competing in windy, chilly conditions.

See a photo gallery from the meet in our online gallery.

Both of the teams from Galion would again show their dominance in the county and earn clean championship sweeps. Colonel Crawford would finish as the runner-up on the girls and the boys side on the evening.

The Tigers also won three county meet MVP awards.

Marisa Gwinner and Bri Streib were the Co-MVPs for the girls field events and Colin McCullough took the hardware for the top boys runner in the county.

Gwinner would finish the day with three individual championships, standing atop the podium for the high jump, the long jump and the 200-meter dash. In the high jump, Gwinner needed just 5’2” to best runner-up Drew Krassow from Colonel Crawford. With a leap of 16’4.5”, Gwinner defeated Taylor Patterson of Bucyrus by a foot. The 200 saw Marisa taking first place in a time of 27.97.

Streib went on to win the discus and shot put events for the Lady Tigers. Streib finished the discus with a best throw of 107’9” to defeat runner-up Jilliane Gregg from the Lady Eagles (99’6”). The shot put went in favor of Streib when she launched a throw of 33’6.5” to best Shaina Orewiler of Bucyrus.

The hurdle events continued to see McCullough as the runaway champion. In the 110-high hurdles, Colin started sluggish but returned to form to finish with a time of 15.42, defeating runner-up and teammate Tanner Crisman (17.12). In his stronger of the two events, McCullough dashed his way to the crown in the 300 with a time of 40.56, with Crisman this time finishing in third (45.18).

GIRLS RESULTS

Galion’s girls squad finished the day with 179 points and Crawford with 166. Wynford was the third place team, scoring 64, followed by Buckeye Central at 58. Bucyrus tallied 48 points and Crestline rounded out the scoring with seven points.

The Lady Tigers would earn three championships and a fourth place finish in the relay events at Wynford. The 4×800, the 4×200 and the 4×100 would all be dominated by Galion while taking fourth in the 4×400. Colonel Crawford finished as the runner-up to Galion in the 4×8 and the 4×1. The Eagles took third in the 4×2 while Crestline took sixth and in the 4×4, Crawford was third and Crestline fifth.

Sari Conner would claim the only other running first place finish in the 800, winning in a time of 2:34.00. Teammate Megan Zier finished in fourth in the event in 2:44.10. Kerrigan Myers would take the top spot in the girls pole vault, clearing 8’0”.

Results for the 100-meter hurdles: 1. Kirsten Vehrs (CC), 16.97; 2. Myers, 17.12; 3. Brooklyn Cosey (GAL), 18.04; 4. Claire Ehmann (CC), 18.15. 300-meter hurdles results: 1. Vehrs, 50.38 and 4. Myers, 55.00.

Reegan Goyer and Vehrs would finish first and second, respectively for Crawford in the 100-meter dash and Galion teammates Gwinner and Jalyn Oswald took third and fourth. Oswald would also earn fourth place finishes in the 200 and 400-meter dash events for the Lady Tigers while Lauren Huggins took fifth in the 400. Vehrs and Goyer took home third and fifth in the 200 for the Eagles.

Results for the 800-meter run: 2. Courtney Britt (CC), 2:35.50; 5. Caitlin Harley (Crestline), 2:47.40; 6. Kari Teglovic (CC), 2:48.50. 1600-meter run: 1. Anna Reffey (CC), 5:36.63; 2. Emily Kemper (CC), 5:45.95; 3. Conner, 5:51.74; 4. Airyona Nickels (GAL), 6:10.59; 5. Harley, 6:18.10.

Reffey would set a new meet record in the 3200-meter run, finishing in a time of 11:51.65, defeating the record that Jessica Carmona of Galion previously held since 1997 (11:53.30). Kemper would finish as the runner-up and Galion’s Teresa House earned fourth.

Other field event placers on the day were: Anna Court (GAL), fourth place in discus; Myers, tied for second in high jump; Sam Mutchler (CC), fourth in high jump and sixth in long jump; Keirsten O’Rourke (CC), third in long jump; Oswald, fourth in long jump; Gregg, third in shot put; Pierce Krassow (CC), fourth in shot put; Sarah Campbell (CC), second in pole vault; and Mia Knipp (GAL), fourth in pole vault.

BOYS RESULTS

1. GALION- 165 points; 2. COLONEL CRAWFORD- 143 points; 3. Bucyrus- 92 points; 4. Wynford- 84 points; 5. CRESTLINE- 31 points and 6. Buckeye Central- 8 points

Takoda Crisman and Harrison Ivy would both earn individual championships on the day for the Tigers. Crisman won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.12 and Ivy stood atop the podium in the 400, winning in a time of 51.75.

Results from the 100-meter dash: 3. Caleb Ivy (GAL), 11.59; 4. Kaleb Landin (CC), 11.77; 5. Owen Kocher (CC), 11.94 and 6. Garrisen Almanson (Crestline), 11.99. 400-meter dash results: 3. Colbey Fox (GAL), 54.25; 4. Brody Martin (CC), 56.44 and 5. Dakota Wireman (Crestline), 56.45. 200-meter dash results: 2. Caleb Ivy, 23.54; 3. Harley Shaum (CC), 23.92; 4. Colton Rowland (CC), 24.57; 5. Almanson, 24.65 and 6. Evan Barker (GAL), 24.77.

The relay teams for the Tigers scored their fare share of points on the day as well. Galion finished fourth in the 4×800, first in the 4×200, first in the 4×100 and first in the 4×400. Crawford would take second in the 4×8 and Crestline, fifth. The Eagles finished in the runner-up spot in the 4×2, with Crestline earning fourth. The Bulldogs took third in the 4×100 and the Eagles were disqualified. Another second and sixth place finish for Crawford and Crestline came in the final race, the 4×400.

Other results for the boys hurdle events; 110-meter: 3. Michael Knisley (CC), 17.87; 4. Max Anatra (Crestline), 18.12; 6. Dylan David (CC), 18.81. 300-meter: 4. David, 45.19; 5. Jacob Rahm (CC), 47.17 and 6. Anatra, 47.75.

Colonel Crawford would dominate the mid-distance and distance events, even without the presence of Chad Johnson.

In the 800-meter run, the Eagles duo of Braxton James (2:11.26) and Alex Hershey (2:19.35) would finish second and fifth, respectively. Gavin Balliett of Crestline finished sixth in the event. Crawford snagged first and second in the 1600-meter run with Brad Bauer (4:41.59) winning and Nick Studer (4:48.65) earning the runner-up honors. Galion’s Braxton Tate crossed the finish line in 4:57.29, good for a fourth place finish. Studer would win the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:35 and teammate Wade Hopkins finished in third. Tate would snag a fifth place finish in the two-mile run for the Tigers.

Shot put and discus results: Jaret Tinkey (CC), second in disc and third in shot; Drake Delong (CC), third in disc; Noah Atkinson (GAL), fourth in disc; Brett May (GAL), second in shot and fifth in disc; and Mason Weldon (GAL), fourth in shot.

Galion and Colonel Crawford would take four of the six placement spots in the boys high jump for the day. Shaum was the runner-up in the event with a height of 5’10”. Takoda Crisman finished third with the same height while Kocher and Gage Lackey earned fourth and fifth, respectively. Zhamir Anderson jumped his way to a runner-up spot in the long jump with a distance of 19’6.25”. Behind Anderson in the event were Davon Triplett of Crestline (19’0.75”) in third place and Tanner Crisman in fifth (18’6.75”).

The boys pole vault came down to three athletes vaulting around other events. By the time the event wrapped, Colonel Crawford’s Kaleb Landin would be crowned champion. Kelby Knight of Galion finished as the runner-up, Tanner Crisman earned third and Andrew Kemp of Crestline rounded out the scoring in sixth.

Colin McCullough swept the boys hurdle events at Wynford High School on Friday. McCullough was named the running events Most Valuable Player. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_3954.jpgColin McCullough swept the boys hurdle events at Wynford High School on Friday. McCullough was named the running events Most Valuable Player. (Photo by Erin Miller) The Lady Tigers had great success in the relay events on Friday’s Crawford County track and field meet. Galion was crowned champions, scoring 179 points on the day. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_3918.jpgThe Lady Tigers had great success in the relay events on Friday’s Crawford County track and field meet. Galion was crowned champions, scoring 179 points on the day. (Photo by Erin Miller)

By Chad Clinger [email protected]