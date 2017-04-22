Crestline man gets 4 years for burglary; Galion man heads back to prison

BUCYRUS — A Crestline man is going to prison for burglary.

Richard L. Herzog, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, during a change of plea hearing in Crawford County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Sean Leuthold also ordered Herzog to pay a $2,000 fine along with $406.58 in restitution to the victim of his crime.

A Galion man must serve time in the Crawford County Justice Center after admitted to violating the terms of his probation.

Donald E. Estep, 63, 1301 Harding Way East, admits to violating his probation by operating a motor vehicle under the influence and consuming alcohol. He was convicted of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, in 2015 and was sentenced to five years of probation. Leuthold ordered that Estep’s probation be continued and that he serve 45 days in the county jail. He is to report to the jail May 5.

A rural Bucyrus woman is also heading to prison after pleading guilty to the charges she was facing in court. Tanya S. Laferty, 42, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Leuthold sentenced Laferty to three years on the tampering with evidence charge and one year in prison for the drug charge. She must also pay a mandatory drug fine of $1,250 plus court costs and must forfeit all drug-related property to the Bucyrus Police Department. This is second time Laferty will serve time in prison as she was convicted in 2013 of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and possession of drugs and served time on those charges.

A Toledo woman was sentenced to nine months in prison after admitting to violating the terms of her probation. Chelsea Griffin, 28, admitted to changing her residence without notifying her probation officer and failing to meet with her probation officer for scheduled appointments.

Griffin, who was originally convicted of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, in 2014, may be released early from her prison sentence to be placed on transitional control while living at a half-way house.

