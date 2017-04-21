Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 21

Galion Police

April 20

9:01 a.m.-A wallet found in the 1400 block of Sara Avenue was turned over to police.

12:09 p.m.-A neighborhood dispute in the 500 block of Second Avenue was investigated.

4:46 p.m.-Laurie J. Howell was issued a citation for speeding in the South Market Street and County Line Road area.

5:02 p.m.-A debit card near the archery range on County Line Road was turned over to police.

7:11 p.m.-A report of a possible fight at the gazebo on Market Street was investigated and several juveniles were warned about disorderly conduct charges.

Bucyrus Police

April 20

8:36 a.m.- Officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Lane and Rensselaer Streets.

8:37 a.m.- A hit-skip accident report was taken in the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

10:04 a.m.- Officers made a welfare check in the 300 block of West Irving Street.

10:15 a.m.- A theft report was taken in the 1800 block of East Mansfield Street.

12:09 p.m.- An Ethel Street resident reported the theft of money. She later located the missing cash.

1:33 p.m.- Officers responded to a report of an unruly juvenile in the 500 block of Schaber Avenue.

3:58 p.m.- Officers assisted an elderly female in the 100 block of Williams Street.

5:39 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person in the area of Walnut Street and Wallace Avenue.

6:21 p.m.- Officers made a welfare check in the area of East Pointe Shopping Center.

6:46 p.m.- A report of young children unattended in the 400 block of West Warren Street was investigated.

7:20 p.m.- A report of a young child unattended in the 400 block of West Warren Street was investigated.

7:34 p.m.- Officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of East Liberty Street.

7:45 p.m.- A resident in the 500 block of South Walnut Street reported a ring stolen. He later got the ring back and did not wish to press charges.

8:09 p.m.- A report of a low hanging telephone wire in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Jones Street was investigated. Century Link was advised of the wire.

8:34 p.m.- Officers located a missing juvenile female out of Lima. She was released to her father.

8:54 p.m.- A report of possible drug activity was investigated.

9:14 p.m.- Officers counseled an unruly juvenile at the station.

9:21 p.m.- Matthew Clinard, 30, was arrested on four warrants out of Crawford County. He was issued a date to appear in court and released.

10:52 p.m.- Officers disposed of a syringe located in the drive at Walmart.

11:55 p.m.- Officers conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Aumiller Drive.

April 21

12:03 a.m.- A report of a domestic issue in the 900 block of Maple Street was investigated

12:30 a.m.- A report of people yelling in the 500 block of Rogers Street was investigated.

12:33 a.m.- A report of a suspicious person on a bicycle in the Hopley Avenue area was investigated.

6:36 a.m.- Officers met with a resident at the station regarding trespass issues.

