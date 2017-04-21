Galion students shine at Artapalooza, middle schoolers take second place

GALION — Galion students showcased their artwork during the annual Artapalooza art show at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) April 4-6.

Students from Galion High School, Middle School, Intermediate School and Primary School displayed their works alongside those of students from other school districts that work with MOESC. The Galion Middle School received the second-place overall award for the Middle School category.

“We want to take advantage of every opportunity to exhibit the outstanding artistic talents of our students,” said Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “The MOESC Artapalooza is a great regional event, and we appreciate the opportunity that Mid-Ohio provides for students.”

Seven Galion students received awards for their artwork at Artapalooza. Those students who received recognition included: Alexis Link (Senior – Honorable Mention); Caleb Ivy (Senior – Honorable Mention); Skylar Beachy (Senior – Honorable Mention); Isabelle Slone (Middle School, Symbolic Eye Drawing – Medal Winner); Jadyn Conley (5th Grade, Paper Mache Mask – Medal Winner); Calista Robbins (5th Grade, Winter Birch Trees/Watercolor – Honorable Mention); Noah Conrad (2nd Grade, Outer Space Collage – Honorable Mention).

Other Galion students whose artwork was on display included: (High School) Madyson Salyer, Kirsten Wagoner, Naudia White, Garrett Kuns, Megan Zier, Anissa Smith-Sublett, Ezra Wheatcraft, Holden Winbigler, and Marissa Gwinner; (Middle School) Tanner Keinath, Hudson Miller, Paige Castle, Ava Smith, Jaxon Oswald, Max Longwell, Addie Miller, Phynix Cole, Clara Nunez, Ava Neidermier, Reece Hickman, Dakota Barnes, Tessalyn Parker, Julia Conner, Gilana Lewis, Kaydance Furr, Natasia Conners, Hailey Hunter, Grayden Pierce; (Intermediate School) Darion Salisbury, Elliott Freyman, Trey Longwell, Ashley Franks, Donavan Moore, Addy Flick, Madelyn Schieber, Jillian Capretta, Gradey Harding, Addison Powell, Maddie Barros, Lillian Swain, Steven Glew, Serenity Skaggs, Ethan Horning, Holden Hunter, Noah Pritchart, Ameleah Kegley, Seth Monk, Erik Hilario, Austin Dye, Autymn Bennett, Courtney Woerlein; (Primary School) Grace Gayheart, Emiley Ute, Camille Moneysmith, Macey Bash, Mackinsey McMillen, Gavin Goldmith, Saben Adkison, Tenley Middleton, Jett Ely, Brenna Ferini, Lorelei Lugo, Lynnea Phelps, Hayden Smith, Allison Baldwin, Kurt Hay, Maria Wegesin, Everett Murphy, Ruby Stratton, Owen Walker, Katlin Powell, Emma Boyer, William Rinehart, Kinder Hoff, Lachlyn Butcher, Katelyn McMullen, Braxton Lewis, Monika Fricke, Kendall Kronick, Triston Davis. Teagan Prince, Claire Wiggins, Peyton Whitford, Gabriella Valles.

“I want to congratulate all the students who displayed their artwork at Artapalooza,” said Grubbs. “We have fantastic art teachers (Linda Wilson, High School; Kevin Dickinson, Middle School, Richard Ratvatsky, Intermediate and Primary Schools) who do an amazing job working with our students to cultivate their artistic abilities.”

