Galion bats come alive in baseball win over Harding

MARION — The Galion Tigers baseball squad took to the road on Wednesday, traveling to Marion to meet up with the Harding Presidents for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division matchup.

Galion would turn up the offense em route to an 11-3 win. The Tigers improve their overall record to 8-5 and are now 5-3 in the MOAC Red.

Mac Spears would have a great all-around day for Galion. Spears picked up the win on the mound, throwing seven innings, allowing eight hits, recording three earned runs, three walks and six strikeouts. At the plate, Spears knocked a pair of singles, scored twice and earned two runs batted in.

Mitch Dyer would also finish the contest with two singles and scored twice. Chase Castline and Aaron Barnhart both belted singles for the Tigers while Garrett Kuns, Ryan Utz and Will Donahue legged out doubles on the day. Donahue would also have 4 RBI.

The Tigers plated their 11 runs on nine hits and committed one error.

Galion will be back in action on Friday April 21 when they host inner-conference opponent, the Pleasant Spartans. On Saturday, they welcome the Cardington Pirates to Heise Park for a traditional doubleheader.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]