Body found in Morrow County identified

Sheriff: No foul play suspected in Florida woman’s death

MOUNT GILEAD — The body discovered in a Morrow County barn last week has been identified as Denise Michelle Jones, 48. Her last known address was in Florida.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office has not released the cause of death, but said no foul play is suspected.

Morrow County deputies learned of the body discovered in a Franklin Township barn April 15. Jones was wearing black rubber boots, a pea coat, a scarf, mittens and a stocking cap.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Morrow County Coroner’s Office, Franklin County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation made the identification.

The woman’s family has been notified by Morrow County detectives.

