Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 20

Galion Police

April 19

10:30 a.m.-A hit-skip accident at Galion High School was investigated.

12:03 p.m.-A person reported losing their wallet containing a bank card and identification in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.

12:08 p.m.-Steven Conner was arrested on a Morrow County warrant in the 400 block of Hensley Avenue.

1:50 p.m.-A resident reported that a house they have for sale online was listed by an unknown person on another site as a rental.

1:53 p.m.-A report of possible child abuse was turned over to the Willard Police Department.

3:39 p.m.-A Sprint flip-phone was found near the railroad tracks on East Atwood Street and turned over to police.

4:24 p.m.-A disturbance in the 300 block of Grove Avenue was investigated.

5:48 p.m.-Officers investigated an accident in the 900 block of Bucyrus Road along with EMS personnel.

9:45 p.m.-Sharon K. Evans was issued citations for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North Liberty Street.

Bucyrus Police

April 19

9:54 a.m.- A disturbance in the area of Bucyrus Estates was investigated.

10:10 a.m.- An Irving Street resident reported a basketball hoop stolen from her yard.

10:23 a.m.- A North Highland Avenue resident reported her front license plate stolen overnight.

10:47 a.m.- Officers made a welfare check on a person walking on Marion Road.

11:42 a.m.- Officers spoke with a person at the station regarding an earlier complaint.

12:46 p.m.- Officers spoke with a person at the station regarding an earlier complaint.

12:47 p.m.- Officers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Ohio 19.

1:12 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue.

1:34 p.m.- A complaint of junk vehicles was served at an address in the 1200 block of High Street.

1:36 p.m.- The Bucyrus Utility Department reported the theft of two water meters in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.

3:26 p.m.- A Wedgewood Court resident made a complaint of theft by a relative and the person was trespassed from the complainant’s location.

5:15 p.m.- Officers responded to a reported minor non-injury two-vehicle crash on Hopley Avenue.

5:32 p.m.- Officers checked on a suspicious male in the area of US 30 and Ohio 4 north of town.

5:48 p.m.- Officers assisted a resident in the 600 block of East Warren Street with her unruly juvenile.

7:03 p.m.- Officers checked a complaint about someone raking stones into the roadway in the area of Crawford and West Mary Streets.

9:33 p.m.- An employee in the 1800 block of East Mansfield Street requested an officer walk through the business due to some unruly patrons in the store.

11:21 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a noise disturbance in the area of Mansfield and Spring Streets.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_k13136421-12.jpg