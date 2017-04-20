Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 20

Galion Police
April 19
10:30 a.m.-A hit-skip accident at Galion High School was investigated.
12:03 p.m.-A person reported losing their wallet containing a bank card and identification in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.
12:08 p.m.-Steven Conner was arrested on a Morrow County warrant in the 400 block of Hensley Avenue.
1:50 p.m.-A resident reported that a house they have for sale online was listed by an unknown person on another site as a rental.
1:53 p.m.-A report of possible child abuse was turned over to the Willard Police Department.
3:39 p.m.-A Sprint flip-phone was found near the railroad tracks on East Atwood Street and turned over to police.
4:24 p.m.-A disturbance in the 300 block of Grove Avenue was investigated.
5:48 p.m.-Officers investigated an accident in the 900 block of Bucyrus Road along with EMS personnel.
9:45 p.m.-Sharon K. Evans was issued citations for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of North Liberty Street.
Bucyrus Police
April 19
9:54 a.m.- A disturbance in the area of Bucyrus Estates was investigated.
10:10 a.m.- An Irving Street resident reported a basketball hoop stolen from her yard.
10:23 a.m.- A North Highland Avenue resident reported her front license plate stolen overnight.
10:47 a.m.- Officers made a welfare check on a person walking on Marion Road.
11:42 a.m.- Officers spoke with a person at the station regarding an earlier complaint.
12:46 p.m.- Officers spoke with a person at the station regarding an earlier complaint.
12:47 p.m.- Officers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Ohio 19.
1:12 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue.
1:34 p.m.- A complaint of junk vehicles was served at an address in the 1200 block of High Street.
1:36 p.m.- The Bucyrus Utility Department reported the theft of two water meters in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
3:26 p.m.- A Wedgewood Court resident made a complaint of theft by a relative and the person was trespassed from the complainant’s location.
5:15 p.m.- Officers responded to a reported minor non-injury two-vehicle crash on Hopley Avenue.
5:32 p.m.- Officers checked on a suspicious male in the area of US 30 and Ohio 4 north of town.
5:48 p.m.- Officers assisted a resident in the 600 block of East Warren Street with her unruly juvenile.
7:03 p.m.- Officers checked a complaint about someone raking stones into the roadway in the area of Crawford and West Mary Streets.
9:33 p.m.- An employee in the 1800 block of East Mansfield Street requested an officer walk through the business due to some unruly patrons in the store.
11:21 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a noise disturbance in the area of Mansfield and Spring Streets.