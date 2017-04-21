Bucyrus coach will get lifetime achievement award

BUCYRUS — Phil Joseph, a retired educator and current coach in the Bucyrus City School District, has is the 2017 recipient of the Mac Morrison Lifetime Service Award from the Northwest District Athletic Board.

Mr. Joseph’s teaching and coaching careers have spanned more than 40 years, beginning at Marysville High School in 1969. He retired from teaching at Bucyrus High School in 2012.

“Phil was always a person you could count on to help wherever you needed him,” said former Athletics Director Tom Jeffrey. “He helped as a clock operator, ticket taker, host for officials and was always there to help when needed.”

Prior to this recognition, Mr. Joseph was voted Licking County Coach of the Year and received the Outstanding Coach of the Year Award from the Dennison University Big Red Touchdown Club (1978). He received the Hall of Fame Award from the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association for reaching over 100 wins in 1980, the Paul Arzen Award for coaching 20 years at the same school and the Respect the Game state award.

“I had the pleasure of spending a considerable amount of time with the late Mac Morrison when I came to Bucyrus as Athletic Director in 1998,” said Bucyrus Superintendent Kevin Kimmel. “I believe Mac would be honored to see Coach Joseph receive this award.”

Mr. Joseph is a 1965 graduate of Bishop Rosecrans High School and a 1969 graduate of the University of Rio Grande. He received his Master’s Degree from Union College in Kentucky.

“I’d like to thank Mr. Kimmel, Mr. Jeffrey, Dr. (Mark) Burke and Mr. (Rick) Rawson for nominating me for this award,” said Mr. Joseph. “I spent many great moments talking to Mac Morrison about basketball while he was

Commissioner of the Northern Ohio League (NOL) and secretary of the Northwest District Athletic Board, and I’m very humbled to be selected for this award.”

Mr. Joseph will receive the award during a formal ceremony at a gathering of Principals, Athletic Directors and other members of the Northwest District Athletic Board this spring. Visit www.nwdab.org for more information about the Mac Morrison Lifetime Service Award and the Northwest District Athletic Board.

