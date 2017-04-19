Crawford County Municipal Court convictions-April 19

Joseph W. Lawhun, 29, Chatfield, driving under suspension, fined $533, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.

Austin G. Bright, 21, Ashland, driving under suspension, fined $508, sentenced to 10 days in jail with 177 suspended.

Kristen K. Nickelson, 23, Bucyrus, operator’s license restricted, fined $283.

Steven J. Morris, 43, Bucyrus, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $725, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 174 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Trevor R. Fultz, 18, Bucyrus, physical control, fined $649, sentenced to 180 days in jail, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Alan D. Wagoner, 55, Mansfield, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $805, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 160 suspended, driver’s license suspended for two years.

Jeffrey A. Young, 39, Mount Gilead, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $1,120, sentenced to 365 days in jail with 320 suspended, driver’s license suspended for three years.

Brittney N. Solis, 25, Galion, inoperable vehicle on property, fined $375 with $225 suspended; trash on premises, fined $390 with $225 suspended.

Christopher J. Learn, 27, Galion, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, fined $180.

Charles E. Reese, 53, Mansfield, disorderly conduct, fined $299, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 24 suspended.

Casie N. Mollett, 32, Mansfield, driving under suspension, fined $490, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended; no operator’s license, fined $273, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.

Maria J. Gerster, 38, Mansfield, driving under suspension, fined $290.

Ayrica K. Jones, 24, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $380 with $150 suspended.

Justin A. Espinoza, 39, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $180.

Rochelle G. Arrington, 32, Mansfield, driving under suspension, fined $213; speeding, fined $100.

Seth E. McClain, 25, Mount Gilead, disorderly conduct, fined $275, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 suspended.

Anthony D. Love, 45, Bucyrus, disorderly conduct, fined $180.

Alexi M. Kehres, 20, Shelby, underage consumption, fined $125, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 suspended.

Andrew L. Reedy, 26, Galion, assured clear distance ahead, fined $155.

Shayne R. Palmer, 22, Galion, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $605, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year.

Julie R. Crawford, 42, Bucyrus, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $755, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 150 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year.

Caitlin A. Ringle, 29, Attica, driving under suspension, fined $230; speeding, fined $25.

Larry L. Beach, 52, Bucyrus, no operator’s license, fined $150.

Shawnda L. Sexton, 28, Bucyrus, disorderly conduct, fined $175, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.

Jesse W. Sanger, 35, Sycamore, possession of drug abuse instrument, fined $349, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 60 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Braxton N. Smith, 19, Bucyrus, possession of marijuana, fined $175.

