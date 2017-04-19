Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 19

Galion Police

April 18

2:16 a.m.-A South Market Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls from someone they know.

10:25 a.m.-A report of a man attempting to steal gas from a vehicle in the 700 block of South Boston Street was investigated.

10:25 a.m.-A neighborhood dispute was mediated in the 300 block of North Market Street.

12:08 p.m.-Officers assisted Crestline EMS personnel in the 100 block of East Atwood Street.

7:10 p.m.-A clutch purse was found in the 200 block of South Union Street and turned over to police.

7:47 p.m.-A report of a juvenile boy driving a Go-Kart through yards in the 300 block of West Railroad Street was investigated. The juvenile was released to his parents.

7:52 p.m.-A debit card found in the Geyer’s parking lot was turned over to police.

9:09 p.m.-A citation was issued to David B. Appis II for driving under suspension in the South Street and Dawsett Avenue area. He was also cited for possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and for driving without a license plate light.

10:08 p.m.-A disturbance in the East Park area was investigated.

10:33 p.m.-A report of a disturbance caused by a woman screaming in the 300 block of South Washington Street area was investigated. The woman was not located.

11:51 p.m.-A suspicious person in the area of the Westside Car Wash was issued a warning for operating a vehicle under the influence on a bicycle.

Bucyrus Police

April 18

8:06 a.m.- Officers spoke with a female at the station regarding a domestic problem.

8:23 a.m.- Todd A Nicholas, 26, was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of West Liberty Street regarding a domestic issue. Nicholas was charged with trespassing and menacing. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.

9:55 a.m.- A person was warned against trespassing in the 1600 block of East Southern Avenue.

9:59 a.m.- A disturbance in the 1500 block of Woodlawn Avenue was reported.

10:11 a.m.- Officers spoke with a juvenile who had reportedly been dodging in and out of traffic in the area of Sandusky Avenue and Irving Street and the pedestrian advised he was not paying attention when he started to cross the street.

12:06 p.m.- A report of a child on a roof in the 400 block of East Mansfield Street was investigated. The child had gone out to get a cat.

1:08 p.m.- A private property collision report was taken in the 400 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

1:40 p.m.- Officers took a theft complaint from a Wedgewood Court residence.

1:56 p.m.- A resident spoke with officers at the station regarding a possible scam.

2:41 p.m.- A report of an erratic driver was investigated. The driver was not located.

3:28 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 400 block of West Warren Street.

3:39 p.m.- Officers spoke with a resident in the 400 block of West Warren Street about a civil standby.

3:40 p.m.- Jordan Partlow, 29, was arrested in the 100 block of North Spring Street on a Seneca County warrant. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center for relay to Seneca County.

3:55 p.m.- Michael Sturtz, 29, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

4:22 p.m.- A resident in the 200 block of Plymouth Street reported damage to his lawn mower due to electric company equipment being left in his yard.

5:30 p.m.- The owner of a residence in the 200 block of West Charles Street reported a dog house stolen from his property. It was located and will be returned.

5:46 p.m.- A report of a suspicious male in the area of Mansfield and Lane Streets was investigated.

6:24 p.m.- Officers assisted Wyandot County by locating a cell phone stolen from their county.

8:18 p.m.- Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 100 block of South East Street with a man that had fallen.

8:59 p.m.- A disturbance outside Michael’s Pizza was dispersed.

11:44 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of Woodlawn Avenue and provided assistance to a pedestrian.

