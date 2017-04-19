Galion woman accused of stealing meds

BUCYRUS — A home-health nurse is facing drug-related charges in Crawford County Common Pleas Court after being accused of stealing prescription medication from one of her patients.

Kimberly Benson, 53, Galion, was indicted last week by a Crawford County grand jury and pleaded not guilty at her arraignment. She is facing one count of theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Benson was working as the home-health nurse for Carol Montgomery’s dying father. Montgomery contacted the Ohio Board of Nursing and her father’s physician after she said Benson did not dispose of her father’s Percocet pills when his physician switched him to shots of morphine.

Benson was employed by Home Care Matters of Galion.

A Galion man admitted to violating his probation and was sentenced to time in prison last week in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Darren M. Conley, 26, admits that he changed his residence without notifying his probation officer. He also admits to failing to report to his probation and refusing to submit to a drug screen.

Judge Sean Leuthold sentenced Conley to serve the balance of his three-sentence for his original conviction in 2012 of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

Tristan L. Lucas, 21, Crestline, was also in court due to probation violations.

Lucas was part of a trio that robbed the Freezer Fresh Drive-In in Crestline in 2015. He is accused of failing a drug screen, being in a bar and hanging out with convicted felons.

Leuthold continued Lucas’ probation and ordered him to go to a Community Based Corrections Facility for treatment.

Darren Conley http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Darren-Conley-1.jpgDarren Conley Tristan Lucas http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Tristan-Lee-Lucas.jpgTristan Lucas Kimberly Benson http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_benson-kimberly.jpgKimberly Benson