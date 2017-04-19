Track roundup: Galion crowns two Mehock champs

MANSFIELD — Galion’s Colin McCullough and Marisa Gwinner made a name for themselves Saturday at one of the largest track meets in this part of the state.

The Tiger tracksters took part in the 90th annual Mansfield Mehock Relays on Saturday and competed against some of the top-rated competition in Ohio.

Of the 31 teams represented, the Lady Tigers finished 10th overall and the boys squad finished 9th.

Galion would see two individual champions crowned at the event.

McCullough, a senior, won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.53, 0.63 seconds ahead of Gerald Brewer from (Pataskala) Watkins Memorial. McCullough was fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles as well, with a time of 14.75. He was not finished there however, as he was also the anchor of the boys 4×200-meter relay team that finished in sixth place with a time of 1:32.63. Joining him on that team were Caleb Ivy, Zhamir Anderson and Harrison Ivy.

“Standing on top of the podium for that event just felt amazing,” said McCullough. “Last year I was runner-up in that event by a slim margin and to come back this year, as strong as ever and win just felt great.”

When asked about the remainder of the season, McCullough stated: “I hope to ride this wave of confidence all the way to Jesse Owens and maybe try to end up atop the podium there, top three at least.”

He’s referring to the state high school meet.

Anderson and Harrison Ivy would also have solid individual finishes for Galion. Anderson took sixth in the long jump with a bound of 20 feet, 7.5 inches, and Ivy was seventh in the 400-meter dash in 52.30. The other Galion boys team representative to earn placement on the day was Kelby Knight, who waseighth in the pole vault with a clearing height of 11 feet.

Marisa Gwinner would be the other Galion trackster to earn a spot atop the podium.

A junior, Gwinner was the first-place finisher in the girls high jump, easily clearing 5 feet, 4 inches, defeating runner-up Skyler Stewart of River View, who cleared 5-2. Gwinner earned a fifth place finish in the long jump with a jump of 15 feet, 10.5 inches.

“It was definitely a different feeling,” said Gwinner about her first-place finish. “Actually, having a gold medal instead of a silver is pretty life changing.

“I have yet to meet my PR (personal record) in the high jump. My freshman year I cleared 5-feet, 8.5 inches, so I am looking toward. But my goal is 5-9 or 5-10 and to keep on winning and improving,” she said.

Kerrigan Myers was the only other girls team member for Galion to place on the day. Myers finished in fourth place in the high jump, clearing 5’00”.

Galion will compete in the Crawford County meet this Friday at Wynford High School. The meet starts at 4 p.m.

Northmor, Crestline at in Loudonville invitational

LOUDONVILLE — The track teams from Northmor and Crestline traveled to Loudonville on Saturday, April 15 to compete at the 2017 edition of the Cowen Rebird Invitational.

The boys team from Northmor finished as the runner-up at the event, scoring 103 points. Mount Gilead was crowned champions with 135 team points. Crestline finished 12th with 15 points.

Rounding out the field were: 3. Chippewa- 73; 4. Hillsdale- 66; 5. Fredericktown- 54; 6. East Knox- 51; 7. Rittman- 50; 8. Utica- 44; 9. Loudonville- 32; 10. Madison- 22 and 11. Cardington- 16.

Northmor would have three individual event champions on the day.

Kolton Smith earned the gold in the 110-meter high hurdles, finishing with a winning time of 15.53. James Walker was the champion in the high jump, clearing 6’0”. Meechie Johnson outjumped the field in the long jump, taking first with a leap of 22’5.5”.

The relay squads for the Knights finished fourth in the 4×800, third in the 4×200, fifth in the 4×100 and third in the 4×400.

Rounding out the scoring in the field events were: Tony Martinez, third in the pole vault (10’6”); Smith, third in the high jump (5’8”); Nathan Price, seventh in the shot put (40’9.5”); and Ethan Chapman, fifth in the discus (118’4”).

Meechie and Walker also earned runner-up finishes for the meet. Meechie was second in the 100-meter dash (11.55) and Walker finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (43.08). Anthony Petulla also place in the 300 hurdles, finishing sixth (46.46).

In the 800-meter run, AJ White took fourth (2:10.73) and Mostyn Evans, fifth (2:12.51). Kaleb Hart and Manny Heilman finished up the scoring in the 3200-meter run, finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.

For Crestline, Dakota Wireman had the highest placement on the day, earning runner-up status in the 400-meter dash (55.34). Wireman was also part of the 4×200 relay team that finished seventh. Also on that team were Garrisen Almanson, Max Anatra and Davon Triplett. Almanson finished eighth in the 100, Anatra took eighth in the 300 hurdles and Triplett jumped to eighth in the long jump. Andrew Kempf earned the Bulldogs seventh place points in the pole vault (9’0”).

For the girls, Northmor would finish the day with 43 points, good for eighth place in the field. Rittman won the girls title with 111.5 points.

The remainder of the scoring was as follows: 2. Chippewa- 81; 3. Loudonville- 78.5; 4. Fredericktown- 69; 5. Mount Gilead- 67; 6. Utica- 61; 7. Cardington- 57; 9. East Knox- 42; 10. Madison- 23; 11. Danville- 17; 12. Hillsdale- 11 and 13. Crestline- 1.

The only point for the Lady Bulldogs was earned by Caitlin Harley. Harley finished eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:50.84.

Northmor would earn their highest finish, third, in the 4×800 relay. Julianna Ditullio, Rachel Morrison, Samantha Peters and Maddie Jordan finished the event with a time of 11:01.8. The Lady Knights would round out relay scoring by taking fifth in the 4×400 and eighth in the 4×200.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Ditullio finished sixth and Peters took eighth. Jordan and Morrison earned fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 800-meter run. Ditullio would also go on to place eighth in the long jump.

Macy Miracle threw 89’8” in the girls discus to finish in eighth place and Jessica Duryea finished eighth in the 3200.

Brooke Bennett had a individual triple-placement day for the Lady Golden Knights. Bennett earned seventh in the 200-meter dash (28.98), seventh in the 100 (13.98) and fifth in the 400 (65.98). Bennett was also the lead-off runner in the fifth place 4×4 team.

The Knights will be back on the track on Tuesday when they host South Central, Buckeye Valley and Plymouth in a quad-meet.

Colonel Crawford competes at Sole Eagle Elite meet

CANTON — While Northmor and and Crestline were busy in Loudonville and Galion at the Mehock Relays, the track teams from Colonel Crawford took a few athletes to Canton to take part in the GlenOak Second Sole Eagle Elite meet.

The Eagles would have six placers on the day, including a champion.

Chad Johnson won the boys 1600-meter run in a time of 4:14.38, defeating runner-up Matthew Stump of Medina by a narrow margin (4:16.64). With that finishing time, Johnson set the new meet and stadium record time by three seconds.

Harley Shaum finished eighth in the high jump (6’0”) and Jaret Tinkey took eighth in the discus (149’1”) for the boys squad.

Anna Reffey was the highest placer on the Lady Eagles side, finishing fourth overall in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:45.97.

Sam Mutchler and Drew Krassow both placed for Crawford, tying for eighth place in the high jump at 4’10”.

Colonel Crawford’s full squads will be at Wynford for a tri-meet with the Royals and Buckeye Central on Tuesday April 18. On Friday April 21, the Eagles will be back at Wynford High School, this time competing in the annual Crawford County track meet, starting at 4 pm.

Colin McCullough, Marisa Gwinner bring home gold medals

