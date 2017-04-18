Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 18

Galion Police

April 17

1:38 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of South Union Street was investigated.

3:454 p.m.-A report of a suspicious person resembling Steve Stephens, the Cleveland man authorities are searching for in connection with a murder shown on Facebook, in the North Market Street and Harding Way East area was investigated. Police were unable to locate anyone matching that description.

7:03 p.m.-A report of suspected child abuse was investigated in the 400 block of Third Avenue.

8:34 p.m.-A report of two suspicious vehicles at Cobey Park was investigated.

11:04 p.m.-A report of a strong paint odor in the area of the 400 block of Riblet Street was investigated.

11:11 p.m.-A resident in the 300 block of Third Avenue reported the smell of natural gas in the area.

Bucyrus Police

April 17

7:57 a.m.- A Sunset Drive resident reported someone entered their unlocked garage and stole change from their vehicle.

9:14 a.m.- A Rosedale Avenue resident reported their unlocked vehicle entered overnight. A laptop computer was stolen.

9:28 a.m.- Officers responded to a one-vehicle injury accident in the 500 block of South Sandusky Avenue.

11:38 a.m.- An Emerson Street resident reported his garage broken into and numerous items stolen.

11:42 a.m.- Officers delivered a message for the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in the 1000 block of High Street.

11:50 a.m.- A Rosedale Avenue resident reported her unlocked vehicle entered overnight. A black bag was stolen from the vehicle.

12:35 p.m.- Officers investigated a reported theft in the 200 block of West Rensselaer Street.

12:56 p.m.- Officers made a welfare check in the 700 block of Kaler Avenue.

1:05 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a child playing on 911 in the area of Poplar and Center St. The child was not located.

1:42 p.m.- A report of a possible stolen vehicle was taken and remains under investigation.

2:33 p.m.- A resident came to the station to speak with an officer regarding a domestic issue.

2:35 p.m.- An officer checked on two dogs that were reportedly locked in a vehicle in the 200 block of North Sandusky Avenue. The dogs appeared to be fine.

3:10 p.m.- A disturbance in the 500 block of West Charles Street was investigated.

3:21 p.m.- A report of juveniles sitting in the roadway in the 800 block of East Rensselaer Street was investigated. There were no kids out in the area when officers arrived.

4:14 p.m.- A report of kids hitting a dog in the area of Hall and East Mansfield Street was investigated.

4:18 p.m.- A report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lucas and Prospect Streets was investigated.

4:44 p.m.- Officers spoke with a resident at Pinewood Apartments about someone possibly trying to get into her apartment.

5:05 p.m.- A resident in the 700 block of West Mansfield Street reported his neighbors trespassing on his property.

6:45 p.m.- A private property accident at Kroger was investigated.

6:50 p.m.- A disturbance in the area of McKinley and Woodlawn Avenues was investigated.

7:07 p.m.- Sherri Myers, 46, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. She was issued a date to appear in court and released.

7:09 p.m.- A report of a possible hit-skip accident from Walmart yesterday is being investigated.

7:12 p.m.- An employee at Speedway reported a disorderly customer in the store. He left the area before officers arrived.

7:16 p.m.- A resident in the 900 block of Monnett Street reported receiving threats from someone he knows.

7:41 p.m.- A report of juveniles throwing rocks and chasing cars in the 600 block of East Rensselaer Street was investigated.

7:43 p.m.- A Bucyrus resident came to the police department to report receiving harassing text messages from someone she knows.

7:57 p.m.- A report of a person driving without a license was investigated. The vehicle was parked and unoccupied when officers checked the area.

7:57 p.m.- A disorderly person was trespassed from Family Dollar.

8:17 p.m.- Aaron Clarke, 26, was arrested on a Marion County warrant. He was taken to the county line to be turned over to Marion County deputies.

8:50 p.m.- A resident at Pinewood Apartments reported damage to the door of his vehicle by another resident.

9:28 p.m.- A report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Holy Trinity was investigated.

April 18

1:26 a.m.- A report of a person sleeping near the fountain on Washington Square was investigated

