New Winchester woman dead in two-vehicle crash

NEW WINCHESTER — A New Winchester woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash near New Winchester Saturday morning.

Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent and three deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Monnett-New Winchester and New Winchester Center Roads at 9:53 a.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle injury crash. Whetstone Township Volunteer Fire Department and Life Support Team Ambulance also responded.

Carol A. Mullins, 44, was southbound on New Winchester Center Road, approaching the intersection of Monnett-New Winchester Road while a vehicle driven by Chad Carey, 37, was westbound on Monnett-New Winchester Road, also approaching the intersection of New Winchester Center Road.

According to information from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Mullins turned east onto Monnett-New Winchester Road and was struck by Carey, who was westbound. Both vehicles came to rest in a yard.

Mullins was the only occupant of her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were eight people in Carey’s vehicle including Melissa Carey, 36, Frank Conrad, 56, of Akron, and five children ranging in age from 9 to 16-years-old.

According to the crash report, Mullins and Carey live on Monnett-New Winchester Road.

Chad Carey and three passengers were taken to Galion Community Hospital by Life Support Team Ambulance for medical treatment. The remaining passengers were taken to the hospital by family members to be checked out.

An investigator from the Coroner’s Office was at the scene. Mullins was taken to the Galion Community Hospital and later transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Carl’s Towing and Bloomfield Towing were called to remove the vehicles from the scene and were assisted by Whetstone Fire Department, in clearing the roadway from debris.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this crash. No citations have been issued at this time.

Galion Inquirer | Courtesy photo

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]