Galion area softball roundup

GALION — Galion was a 10-1 winner over Crestline on Friday night at Heise Park’s Klehm Field in the annual Strike Out Cancer game.

The Lady Tigers bats provided an early lead when Nevaeh Clark belted a single to score Nicole Thomas for the first run. The second run came a few minutes later when Dusty Thomas blasted a single to score Clark.

Crestline’s Sarah Toy would keep the Tigers in check until the third when Galion would plate an additional two runs. Nicole Thomas scored again when Gabby Kaple ripped a triple to the fence. A fielder’s choice by Clark brought Kaple across to give Galion a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth, a triple by Clark and a double by Emily Sedmak would lead to another four runs.

Sedmak, Nicole Thomas, Dusty Thomas and Clark all had multi-hit games in the win. Michaela Jeffrey was the only Crestline hitter to record multiple hits (2).

Madelyn Thomas was the winning pitcher on the night, going the entire seven innings and allowed just one run on six hits. Madelyn struck out four and walked one in the victory. Toy suffered the loss for Crestline, going seven and allowing 10 runs on 13 hits while fanning eight.

Lady Vikings 18, Galion 1

GALION — Galion’s offense couldn’t get going on Monday as the Lady Tigers dropped an 18-1 decision to River Valley at Klehm Field in Heise Park.

River Valley racked up 19 hits en route to the victory over Galion and was flawless in the field. Galion scored its lone run on eight hits and committed one error.

The Lady Tigers drop to 8-4 overall on the season and 3-2 in league contests. River Valley is now 11-2 on the year and 3-1 in the MOAC Red.

Galion drops two in Cardington

CARDINGTON — The Lady Tigers played two Saturday, losing to Cardington and Danville.

Galion got just three hits while being shutout by Cardington, 24-0 in the opener. The Pirates racked up 30 hits off of Galion pitching and were flawless in the field in the rout.

The Tigers lost 9-6 to Danville

Eagles’ Chuck Huggins picks up 600th softball win

CRESTLINE — On Saturday, Colonel Crawford swept a doubleheader with Crestline to improve to 9-1. Crestline drops to 8-4.

Chuck Huggins, long-time head coach for the Lady Eagles, earned his 600th career coaching victory, all at the Eagles’ helm.

In game one, the Lady Eagles won 12-2. Sydney Studer picked up another win for Crawford while striking out six batters and walking three. Sarah Toy took the loss for the Crestline, striking out five and walking three.

The Eagles had 12 hits vs Crestline’s six

Crawford won a slugfest in Game 2, 17-12.

Karli Kurtzman earned the win and Studer the save for Crawford. Tadda suffered the loss for Crestline.

Studer stayed on fire at the plate, belting a home run and three doubles in the second game. Hailey Ratliff had three singles, Strouse had two singles and a double, Caitlin Koschnick had a single and a double and Kurtzman helped her cause with two singles.

Madison Huber finished with a single, double and a triple for Crestline. Lauryn Tadda recorded three hits and Michaela Jeffrey had a pair of singles in the Bulldogs’ efforts.

East Knox beats Northmor

HOWARD — On Monday, East Knox beat Northmor 5-3.

The loss drops the Knights to 8-4 overalland 4-3 in the conference.

Shelbey Lilly went the duration for Northmor, picking up the loss. Lilly threw six innings, allowed six hits, five runs (four earned), struck out six, walked two and allowed a homerun.

Northmor finished with seven hits for the contest, all singles.

Crisitanna Boggs had two of those singles and scored a run. Lydia Farley scored two runs for the game and recorded a single at the plate. The other four singles came from Andrea Weis, Lily Tate, Alee Ivy and Michaela Zeger.

Northmor 12, South Central 5

On Saturday, the Northmor Lady Knights played their fourth game of the week on the road against South Central.

Against South Central, Northmor scored 12 runs on 21 hits. Shelbey Lilly picked up the pitching win, going the duration for the Knights.

Cristianna Boggs had four hits, including a triple, Lindsey Wiseman had three singles, Lydia Farley had a double and two singles. Andrea Weis stayed busy at the plate with a double and two singles. Lily Tate knocked two singles and a big home run, Alee Ivy had two singles and Aly Blunk and Brianna Bennett continued the hitting barrage with a single apiece.

Northmor 17, Centerburg 8

CENTERBURG — Northmor beat Centerburg 17-8 Friday behind big bats and the pitching of Lilly. Lilly went the distance, allowing 10 hits, walked two and fanned five. Lilly helped her cause with three singles at the plate.

Boggs belted four singles, scoring three runs and driving in a runner. Wiseman had a single, a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Lydia Farley had a pair of singles, Blunk had three singles, Brianna Bennett also had two singles and Tate two as well. Weis finished the day with two singles, two runs and 6 RBI via a home run.

In other games last week, it was Cardington 16, Northmor 5on Wednesday and Northmor 4, Mount Gilead 0 on Monday.

Galion’s Madelyn Thomas delivers to the plate during action against Crestline Friday night. Thomas and the Lady Tigers won the game, 10-1. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB3-2.jpgGalion’s Madelyn Thomas delivers to the plate during action against Crestline Friday night. Thomas and the Lady Tigers won the game, 10-1. (Photo by Erin Miller) The Galion Lady Tigers defeated the Crestline Lady Bulldogs on Friday April 14 in the annual Strike Out Cancer game. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB1-2.jpgThe Galion Lady Tigers defeated the Crestline Lady Bulldogs on Friday April 14 in the annual Strike Out Cancer game. (Photo by Erin Miller) Lady Bulldogs’ Desiree Naveja swings threw a Thomas pitch during action Friday night in Galion. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB2-2.jpgLady Bulldogs’ Desiree Naveja swings threw a Thomas pitch during action Friday night in Galion. (Photo by Erin Miller) A Galion huddle on the mound provides the Lady Tigers motivation. The Tigers defeated Crestline, 10-1. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB4-2.jpgA Galion huddle on the mound provides the Lady Tigers motivation. The Tigers defeated Crestline, 10-1. (Photo by Erin Miller) Sarah Toy of Crestline winds up during action against Galion on Friday night. Toy worked all seven innings for the Lady ‘Dogs in the loss. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SB5-2.jpgSarah Toy of Crestline winds up during action against Galion on Friday night. Toy worked all seven innings for the Lady ‘Dogs in the loss. (Photo by Erin Miller) Colonel Crawford softball coach Chuck Huggins eyes the action on the field named in his honor. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_chuck-Huggins-April-5-2017-3.jpgColonel Crawford softball coach Chuck Huggins eyes the action on the field named in his honor. Photo by Don Tudor.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]