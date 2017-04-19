Galion area baseball roundup

CALEDONIA — On Monday, Galion took on River Valley Vikings in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division play. Despite allowing two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Galion would play tight the remainder of the ballgame and win 5-3.

The Tigers took the lead in the top of the second, River Valley tied it up in the bottom of the third, but Galion used a two-run top of the sixth to clinch the win.

Galion scored its five runs on nine hits and had just one miscue in the field. River Valley had three runs on four hits, committed two errors and stranded two on base.

The Tigers left 11 runners on base throughout the game.

Ryan Utz roped two singles, scored two of the five Galion runs and was responsible for driving in another. Will Donahue had Galion’s only extra-base hit, a triple.

Ryan Talbott had a single, scored a run and plated three runners. Mitch Dyer, Garrett Kuns, Ethan Pigg and Cameron Payne hit singles. Payne and Devin Baughn scored Galion’s other runs.

Kuns tossed all seven innings for Galion, recording no walks and five strikeouts while allowing four hits and three runs (two earned).

Tigers win unusual doubleheader

GALION — On Friday, the Tigers played an unusual doubleheader on their home diamond.

First up for the Tigers was Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division foe River Valley. Galion won 6-5. In the second game, the Tigers hosted the Crestline Bulldogs and won 8-3.

In the opener, River Valley managed five runs on five hits while committing three errors and stranding five. Galion had eight hits, no errors and stranded nine in the contest.

Mac Spears earned the win on the mound for Galion, pitching six innings while allowing five hits, five earned runs, striking out six batters and walking two. Cameron Payne would got the save.

Ryan Talbott led the Galion offensive charge with two doubles and two runs scored. Mitch Dyer racked up three singles and a run batted in. Will Donahue had two singles and scored twice and Aaron Barnhart belted a single.

In the win over Crestline, Talbott added two more singles, scoring a run and driving a run in. Ethan Pigg, Chase Castline, Bobby Gilbert and Spears also had two singles for Galion. Ryan Utz and Devin Baughn had singles and Donahue a triple

The winning pitcher was Cameron Payne. He went the distance, allowing four singles, three runs, walking one and fanning 10.

Eagles, Bulldogs split doubleheader

CRESTLINE — In the first game of the double-dip, Crestline won 11-10.

Kaden Ronk delivered a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ronk finished with two hits. Chandler Gaskill had a four-hit game for the Bulldogs and Ty Clark recorded three singles and Kevin Winkler’s only hit was a double.

Crawford had multi-hit games from Blake Treisch and Jake Johnson. Johnson and Noah Thoman both knocked doubles for the Eagles

The Bulldogs’ JR Wolfe earned the victory. Nick Gremling took the loss.

Colonel Crawford wib Game 2 17-0. Spencer Mutchler gotthe win. Logan Ronk took the loss.

Noah Thoman would have a three-hit day at the plate, all singles. Kaden Schell had two triples on the day. Mutchler had a single and a double and Gavin Feichtner had two singles.

East Knox 7, Northmor 6

HOWARD — Northmor lost a 7-6 decision on the road to East Knox on Monday.

All six of the Golden Knights’ runs came in the visiting half of the fifth inning when Northmor trailed by four. East Knox responded and retook the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth with three runs of their own, securing the win.

Northmor falls to 6-4 on the season and an even .500 in the MOAC Blue at 3-3. The Bulldogs now sit at 11-2 and 6-1 within the conference.

Jordan Wiseman belted a double and scored a run Northmor. Wyatt Reeder, Nate Hall, Keen and Tyler Kegley had singles.

Northmor falls 13-2 to Centerburg

CENTERBURG — On Friday, Northmor dropped an away game to Centerburg, 12-3.

Nate Hall and Conor Becker had multi-hit games for the Knights. Hall had a single and a double with an RBIand Becker had three singles.

Mostyn Evans, Chris Bood, Hunter Mariotti and Sam Eichorn hit singles.

Senior Ryan Talbott takes a healthy cut at a pitch Friday, April 14, against River Valley in an MOAC matchup at Heise Park. Photo by Don Tudor. A pick-off throw gets away from Galion first-baseman Devin Baughn, allowing visiting River Valley to score the first run of the game Friday. Photo by Don Tudor. Galion senior Mac Spears delivers the ball to the plate Friday against visiting River Valley as Devin Baughn gets set at first base. Photo by Don Tudor.

By Chad Clinger