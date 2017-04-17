Northmor softball 3-1 last week; baseball team loses to Centerburg

GREENWICH — On Saturday, the Northmor Lady Knights played their fourth game of the week on the road against South Central. The won 12-5 to improve to 8-3.

The Knights were 3-1 during the week to improve to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the MOAC Blue.

Against South Central, Northmor scored 12 runs on 21 hits, record three errors and strand 14 runners on the base path. Shelbey Lilly picked up the pitching win, going the duration for the Knights.

Cristianna Boggs had four hits, including a triple, Lindsey Wiseman had three singles, Lydia Farley had a double and two singles. Andrea Weis stayed busy at the plate with a double and two singles. Lily Tate knocked two singles and a big home run, Alee Ivy had two singles and Aly Blunk and Brianna Bennett continued the hitting barrage with a single apiece.

Northmor 17, Cardington 8

CENTERBURG — Northmor beat Cardington 17-8 Friday behind big bats and the pitching of Lilly. Lilly went the distance, allowing 10 hits, eight runs (seven earned), allowed a home run while walking two and fanning five. Lilly helped her cause with three singles at the plate.

Boggs belted four singles, scoring three runs and driving in a runner. Wiseman had a single, a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Lydia Farley had a pair of singles, Blunk had three singles, Brianna Bennett also had two singles and Tate two as well. Weis finished the day with two singles, two runs and 6 RBI via a home run.

In other action last week, it was Cardington 16, Northmor 5 on Wednesday Northmor 4, Mount Gilead 0 Monday.

Tonight, Northmor is at Howard to take on East Knox and they play host to East Knox on Tuesday.

Northmor baseball falls 13-2 to Centerburg

CENTERBURG — On Friday April 14, the Northmor baseball squad was on the road in MOAC Blue action against the Centerburg Trojans. Centerburg defended its home diamond, willing 12-3.

Nate Hall and Conor Becker had multi-hit games for the Knights. Hall had a single and a double with an RBIand Becker had three singles.

Mostyn Evans, Chris Bood, Hunter Mariotti and Sam Eichorn hit singles.

Northmor used four pitchers on the day in the loss, starting with Kyle Kegley. Kegley went 3.1 innings, allowing four hits, seven runs (four earned), walking four and striking out just one hitter. Alijah Keen threw 0.2 innings of relieft, allowing a pair of hits, and earned run and walked two. Bood pitched the next 1.1 innings, walking one, allowing four hits and four runs (one earned). Hayes Bentley finished up the game with 0.2 innings of work and allowed just one hit.

The Golden Knights are now 6-4 on the season and an even 3-3 in MOAC Blue play.

The Knights are at East Knox this afternoon and East Knox comes to Northmor Tuesday.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-4.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]