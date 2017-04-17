Crawford, Crestline split doubleheader; Lady Eagles take two from Bulldogs

Lady Eagles take two from Crestline

Eagles’ coach Chuck Huggins earns win No. 600

CRESTLINE — On Saturday, Colonel Crawford swept a doubleheader with Crestline to improve to 9-1. Crestline drops to 8-4.

Chuck Huggins, long-time head coach for Colonel Crawford earned his 600th career coaching victory, all at the Eagles’ helm.

In game one, the Lady Eagles won 12-2. Sydney Studer picked up another win for Crawford while striking out six batters and walking three. Sarah Toy took the loss for the Crestline, striking out five and walking three.

The Eagles had 12 hits vs Crestline’s six and both teams committed two errors.

Studer had a pair of singles and a double and Alexis Burkhart had a single, a double and a triple. Abbie Bradshaw had a double and a singlend Kerri Reynolds recorded a pair of singles. Lydia Strouse belted a double.

Lydia Tadda was the only Lady Bulldogs hitter with two or more hits, knocking a couple singles.

Crawford won a slugfest in Game 2, 17-12.

Karli Kurtzman earned the win and Studer the save for Crawford. Tadda suffered the loss for Crestline.

Studer stayed on fire at the plate, belting a home run and three doublesin the second game. Hailey Ratliff had three singles, Strouse had two singles and a double, Caitlin Koschnick had a single and a double and Kurtzman helped her cause with two singles.

Madison Huber finished with a single, double and triple for Crestline. Lauryn Tadda recorded three hits and Michaela Jeffrey had a pair of singles in the Bulldogs’ efforts.

Eagles, Bulldogs split baseball doubleheader

CRESTLINE — In the first game of the double-dip, Crestline beat the Eagles 11-10.

Kaden Ronk delivered a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ronk finished with two hits. Chandler Gaskill had a four-hit game for the Bulldogs and Ty Clark recorded three singles and Kevin Winkler’s only hit was a double.

Crawford had multi-hit games from Blake Treisch and Jake Johnson. Johnson and Noah Thoman both knocked doubles for the Eagles

JR Wolfe earned the victory, while Nick Gremling took the loss.

Colonel Crawford bounced back in Game 2, dominating Crestline 17-0.

Spencer Mutchler pitched his was to the victory and Logan Ronk took the loss.

Noah Thoman would have a three-hit day at the plate, all singles. Kaden Schell had two triples on the day. Mutchler had a single and a double and Gavin Feichtner had two singles.

Colonel Crawford improved to 4-7. Crestline is 7-4.

The Eagles squads will host the baseball and softball squads from Bucyrus on Monday April 17. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Crawford will take to the road to continue N-10 place against Carey and then Bucyrus, respectively.

Crestline will play at home on Tuesday April 18 in non-league action against the Seneca East Tigers. On Thursday April 20, they will welcome conference foe, the Lucas Cubs, to town.

