More charges in November’s Crestline home invasion

BUCYRUS — Ten people were arraigned in Crawford County Common Pleas Court this week with the prosecutor’s office filing a 23 new charges.

A Galion man and a Crestline man, both already facing first-degree felony aggravated burglary charges, pleaded not guilty during their arraignments on additional charges.

Kevin Foust, 25, Galion, and Joshua L. Prosser, 29, Crestline, are now facing one count each of robbery, a second-degree felony, and theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Foust and Prosser were being held at the Crawford County Justice Center on bonds of $500,000 each and Judge Sean Leuthold increased their bonds by $500,000, totaling $1 million each.

The pair is accused of committing a home invasion to steal money on Nov. 16, 2016, at a Patterson Street home in Crestline.

Prosser was arrested in February by U.S. Marshals at an Orchard Street residence in Galion. His case is scheduled for trial on April 27 while Foust is scheduled to be back in court on May 11.

Other arraigned this week were:

Anthony W. Burns, 21, Bucyrus, aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, bond set at $500,000.

Delbert Myers, 23, Bucyrus, burglary, a second-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and domestic violence threats, bond set at $250,000.

Thomas Owens, 46, Galion, having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and drug instruments, bond set at $100,000.

Kasandra A. Miller, 24, Galion, possession of drugs and harassment, both fifth-degree felonies, assault of a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, bond set at $100,000.

George M. Scott, Jr., 43, Galion, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $75,000.

Clifford L. Daugherty, 50, Galion, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, both fourth-degree felonies, bond set at $50,000.

Michael R. Friebel, 21, Shelby, two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies, and misdemeanor charges of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $25,000.

Kimberly Benson, 53, Galion, theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, personal recognizance bond.

Tammy Palm, 25, Crestline, deception to obtain a dangerous drug, a fifth-degree felony, and illegal processing of drug documents, personal recognizance bond.

Three cases that include seven new charges remained sealed until they are served.

By Kimberly Gasuras