Woman’s body found in abandoned Franklin Twp. barn

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman’s death in Franklin Township.

Deputies with the department were dispatched to an abandoned barn in the township on Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected at this time and had not yet identified the woman.

However, the office said the woman is white, may wear glasses. She was found wearing black rubber boots, a pea coat, a scarf, mittens and a stocking cap.

The body will be transported to the Franklin County morgue for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about any missing persons in the area to call 419-946-6991.

