Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

Staff report

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 9:53 a.m. Saturday on Monnett-New Winchester Road at New Winchester-Center Road. Firefighters and EMS personnel from Whetstone Township Fire and Life Support Team Ambulance also responded to the scene. (Crawford County Sheriff’s Office photo)


NEW WINCHESTER — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 9:53 a.m. Saturday on Monnett-New Winchester Road at New Winchester-Center Road. Firefighters and EMS personnel from Whetstone Township Fire and Life Support Team Ambulance also responded to the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

