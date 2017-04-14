Galionite headsback to prison

Staff report

BUCYRUS — A Galion man who was granted judicial release from prison at the beginning of March is heading back to complete his original sentence.

Jaya D. Horton, 23, served 90 days in prison after being convicted of one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, before being granted early release but he was back in court last week for violating the terms of his probation.

Horton admitted that he failed to report to his supervising officer, associated with a convicted felon and possessed alcohol.

Crawford County Common Pleas Judge Sean Leuthold re-imposed the original 30-month prison sentence on Horton’s original charge.

A Bucyrus man also admitted to violating the terms of his probation.

Ian S. Dudley, 29, admitted consuming beer and Vicodin and to visiting local bars.

Leuthold sentenced Dudley to the maximum penalty of one year in prison with the option for Dudley’s attorney, Brian Gernert, to file for judicial release for his client after he serves at least 30 days in prison. After Dudley’s release, he will be required to enter into and successfully complete the court’s ISAT (Intensive Supervision and Treatment) program.

A Crestline man was also sentenced to time in prison after he pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

Thomas Chafin, Jr., 50, was sentenced to the maximum amount of prison time for each offense, totaling two years in prison.

Ian S. Dudley http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Ian-Shannon-Dudley.jpg Ian S. Dudley Jaya D. Horton http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Jaya-Dean-Horton.jpg Jaya D. Horton http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_court-sentencing-graphic.jpg