Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 13

Galion Police

April 12

1:48 a.m.-A Third Avenue resident requested assistance in removing unwanted individuals from the residence. The people were advised not to return to the residence.

1:59 a.m.-Officers assisted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office in trying to locate an elderly man.

5:49 a.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in 7700 block of Ohio 309 with a man who had difficulty breathing.

10:57 a.m.-Employees of Duke and Duchess, 745 Harding Way West, reported damage to two vehicles from construction going on next door.

3:47 p.m.-A report of a missing or runaway juvenile in the 600 block of Richardson Avenue was investigated.

6:02 p.m.-A Libby Lane resident reported a breaking and entering of her apartment. Pull-ups for toddlers were reported stolen.

8:28 p.m.-An employee of Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation reported money stolen while she was working.

9:07 p.m.-A disturbance in the area of Third and Dawsett Avenues was investigated.

9:16 p.m.-An Oak Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls from someone they know.

9:22 p.m.-A report of a disturbance in the 400 block of North Columbus Street turned out to be a couple of people playing cards.

11:19 p.m.-A report of an unruly person in the emergency department at Galion Community Hospital was investigated.

Bucyrus Police

April 12

8:12 a.m.- Officers took a report of a fraudulent prescription at Walmart.

8:49 a.m.- A report of a sick squirrel in the 500 block of Martin Avenue was investigated. The squirrel ran away upon officer’s arrival.

9:35 a.m.- An accident report was taken at Beal and Sandusky Avenues.

10:08 a.m.- A report of an erratic driver in the Hopley Avenue area was investigated. The vehicle was not located.

10:37 a.m.- A report of possible domestic abuse was investigated.

11:51 a.m.- A report of a suspicious male in the 100 block of East Liberty Street was investigated.

1:04 p.m.- A Wilbur Street resident made a report of identity theft.

2:55 p.m.- A disturbance in the 500 block of South Sandusky Avenue was investigated.

3:30 p.m.- Kevin Kelley, Crestline, was cited for driving under suspension on Marion Road.

3:48 p.m.- Officers took a dog bite report in the 200 block of East Irving Street.

4:08 p.m.- A report of teenagers yelling out of a window in the 400 block of Heritage Circle was investigated. No problem was located.

4:19 p.m.- Allen Henry Jr, 40, was arrested in the 200 block of West Warren Street and charged with menacing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

4:26 p.m.- A report of a suspicious subject in the area of Earl and High Streets was received. The person was gone upon officer’s arrival.

4:56 p.m.- A New Washington resident reported his wallet stolen from his vehicle while on South Highland Avenue.

5:59 p.m.- Jami L. Dunford, 25, was arrested on a warrant out of Pickaway County. She was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to await transport to Pickaway County.

6:23 p.m.- Officers investigated a shoplifting at United Dairy Farmers.

6:37 p.m.- Officers assisted the Marion Police Department in the 200 block Home Circle Drive.

8:00 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of an intoxicated female in the area of Charles and Lane Streets.

8:03 p.m.- A disturbance in the 400 block of North Walnut Street was investigated.

8:45 p.m.- Two people were warned against telecommunications harassment in the 500 block of South Sandusky Avenue.

9:07 p.m.- A suspicious person was investigated in the area of Washington Square. He was told to leave the area.

9:12 p.m.- Officers spoke with Speedway employees reference a trespass issue.

10:55 p.m.- Shawn R. Cary, 35, was arrested in the 100 block of West Mansfield Street and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia, and possession of drugs. He was also arrested on a Crawford County warrant and an Ontario warrant. Cary was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

April 13

12:13 a.m.- Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

1:54 a.m.- Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 2000 block of East Mansfield Street.

3:00 a.m.- Officers assisted Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office in the 600 block of East Charles Street.

5:10 a.m.- A report of an intoxicated male in the 600 block of North Sandusky Avenue was investigated.

