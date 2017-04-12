Crawford County Municipal Court convictions-April 12

Sarah R. Thornton, 26, Bucyrus, theft, fined $373.55, sentenced to 90 days in jail with all suspended.

Donald L. Nixon II, 26, Galion, physical control, fined $660, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Maurice V. Sargent, 43, Nebraska, theft, fined $281.47, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 suspended.

Helenia A. Loving, 35, Texas, theft, fined $275.48, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 suspended.

Cynthia K. Messmer, 27, Bucyrus, domestic violence, fined $239, sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Lyle E. Reinhard, 62, Bucyrus, driving under suspension, fined $415, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 152 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Robert A. Benson, 21, Bucyrus, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $765, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 167 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Jeffrey A. Oxer, 50, Galion, assault, fined $217, sentenced to 180 days in jail; receiving stolen property, fined $384, sentenced to 180 days in jail; criminal trespass, fined $225, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.

Peter C. Wilkinson, 55, Crestline, disorderly conduct, fined $433, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 suspended.

Christopher A. Clifford, 34, Ontario, telephone harassment, fined $390, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.

John I. Keenan, 19, Galion, disorderly conduct, fined $175; underage consumption, fined $130, sentenced to 10 days in jail with all suspended; possession of marijuana, fined $25.

Nicholaus P. Davis, 37, Galion, possession of marijuana, fined $155; disorderly conduct, fined $25.

Jerry L. Murphy, 49, Galion, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.

Jeremiah L. Black, 33, Galion, domestic violence, fined $480, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 179 suspended.

Jorge S. Meinzer, 45, Galion, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $809, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 120 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months; driving under suspension, fined $258, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended.

Brandi A. Heefner, 33, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $509, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 57 suspended.

Kyle D. McClintock, 32, Galion, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $625, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 57 suspended.

Scotty D. Sharrock, 31, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $349, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 90 suspended.

Gregory A. Oehrli, 46, Crestline, leaving the scene of an accident, fined $499, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 80 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months; driving under suspension, fined $100; reckless operation, fined $100.

Michael R. Lucas, 48, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $299, sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Bryla N. Robinson, 20, Galion, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $605, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 57 suspended.

Matthew R. Watkins, 36, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $380 with $250 suspended; no operator’s license, fined $100 with all suspended.

Abel Rick-Zarazua, 27, Bucyrus, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $855, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Steven W. Miller Jr., 40, Bucyrus, driving under suspension, fined $180; expired registration, fined $25.

Joshua W. Smith, 27, Bucyrus, open container, fined $213.

Dakota J. Chapman, 29, Bucyrus, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $774, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 150 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year.

Stacy D. Mullins, 44, Crestline, driving under suspension, fined $290.

Chad L. Carlisle, 22, Bucyrus, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $785, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 150 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year.

Jamie D. Compton, 35, Bloomville, driving under suspension, fined $180; child restraint, fined $50.

Lisa C. Moore, 46, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $155.

Finley E. Foust, 51, Galion, physical control, fined $733, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year.

Steven R. Kendall, 32, Bucyrus, obstruction of justice, fined $269, sentenced to 54 days in jail.

